FC 24 GPFBL TOTS Coming Soon to Ultimate Team

Blue cards occupy packs right now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and everywhere you look, there is some fantastic content for FC 24 players to get stuck into.

Whether a new SBC has taken our eye or it's players you want to pack, Team of the Season is here and will remain in Ultimate Team for the next month, with new TOTS releases coming each week!

Next up in Ultimate Team is the Bundesliga and GPFBL TOTS squads, and in this piece, we will be covering the women's top division in Germany, discussing the release date, and what players we predict will feature in packs, so let's check it out!

EA has kicked off Team of the Season with a bang, with the Premier League and WSL TOTS squads in packs for the rest of the week.

Replacing those two leagues are the Bundesliga and GPFBL, as EA takes us to Germany on the next stop of our TOTS journey.

GPFBL TOTS Release Date

The GPFBL TOTS squad will be released on Friday, May 3, at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST) and will be available in packs for seven days. Promo-themed content, including SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions, will hit Ultimate Team throughout the release.

GPFBL TOTS Players

The first women's TOTS squad of the FC 24 Team of the Season included 11 players in packs, and we are expecting this to be the same with the GPFBL drop later this week.

With three matches left to play until the end of the season in the German Frauen-Bundesliga, Bayern Munich looks set to secure the title for the second time in as many years. Wolfsburg are the only real contenders anywhere near Bayern.

Ewa Pajor

We think these two teams will dominate the GPFBL TOTS; however, some standout performers from other clubs could sneak into the squad.

Here are our GPFBL Team of the Season predictions:

Name Club Position OVR Maria Grohs Bayern Munich GK 92 Lena Ostermeier Essen LB 91 Katharina Naschenweng Bayern Munich LB 93 Magdalena Eriksson Bayern Munich CB 94 Georgia Stanway Bayern Munich CDM 95 Lena Oberdorf Wolfsburg CDM 96 Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir Bayer Leverkusen CAM 93 Ewa Pajor Wolfsburg ST 94 Lea Schuller Bayern Munich ST 94 Alexandra Popp Wolfsburg ST 95 Showing 1-10 of 11 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

< Prev

1

2

> Next

» Last

These players have been some of the standout performers in the Frauen-Bundesliga this season, and we predict that these will be the 11 representatives when the GPFBL TOTS team drops. Some great players will miss out due to numbers.

Who do you think should be included in the GPFBL TOTS squad? Let us know in the comments below!

WSL TOTS Out Now | Premier League TOTS Out Now | Title Update 13 Patch Notes | FC 24 Kenilworth Road blunder causes uproar | How to complete TOTS Martin Odegaard SBC | Leaked Kits Set to Feature in FC 25