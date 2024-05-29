How to Complete FC 24 TOTS Plus Huerta SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has just released the TOTS Plus Sofia Huerta SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of the NWSL TOTS promo.

Below, we'll take a closer look at Huerta's card and explain how to complete her Squad Building Challenge by submitting just one team, so let's dive in and take a look!

TOTS Plus Huerta SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new SBC is available in FC 24 Ultimate Team after EA rewarded Seattle Reign star, Sofia Huerta with a TOTS Plus card, which sees her OVR increase by +10 ratings.

Team of the Season content continues to stream through as we approach the end of the beloved promo, and Huerta has become the latest player to receive an illustrious blue card following a standout season.

TOTS Plus Huerta

EA has given the RB an impressive 92-rated TOTS item with some great stats attached, including 92 pace, 84 shooting, 90 passing, 91 dribbling, 87 defending, and 86 physical.

Additionally, Huerta has a four-star weak foot and four-star skill moves, as well as three PlayStyles+ which are Whipped Pass+, Intercept+, and Relentless+, making her a complete player who can also play at RWB, CAM, and even RW!

TOTS Huerta SBC Solution

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

TOTS Plus Huerta SBC Squad

Once you have submitted the above squad into the SBC, you will be able to add TOTS Plus Sofia Huerta to your Ultimate Team for around 30.0K coins.

Just like Serie A TOTS Gudmundsson, Huerta is an ideal super sub-option for your Ultimate Team, and at 30K, signifies quite the bargain. Factor in her impressive versatility, and completing this SBC is a no-brainer.

Will you be completing the TOTS Plus Sofia Huerta SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

