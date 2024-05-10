FC 24 D1 Arkema TOTS Includes PSG & Lyon Quartet

The FC 24 D1 Arkema TOTS has arrived in Ultimate Team as EA takes us to France for the next stop of the Team of the Season journey.

In this article, we'll go through all of the important details surrounding the D1 Arkema TOTS, including featured players and their official ratings, so let's dive in and take a look!

D1 Arkema TOTS Revealed

EA has welcomed the latest Team of the Season squad to FC 24 Ultimate Team, with D1 Arkema, also known as Division 1 Feminine, replacing Frauen-Bundesliga.

In total, there are 11 players included in the D1 Arkema TOTS, three of which feature as Player Moments. Outfielders possess three PlayStyles+ on their cards just like all other TOTS items, excluding goalkeepers.

Note: The players introduced as Player Moments have been highlighted with a symbol next to their name on the list below.

Player Club Position OVR Sakina Karchaoui PSG LB 97 Tabitha Chawinga PSG ST 96 Grace Geyoro PSG CM 96 Wendie Renard* Lyon CB 95 Marie-Antoinette Katoto PSG ST 94 Selma Bacha Lyon LB 94 Ada Hegerberg Lyon ST 93 Amel Majri* Lyon CAM 93 Clara Mateo Paris FC RM 92 Kinga Szemik Reims GK 91 Rosemonde Kouassi* FC Fleury 91 ST 90

D1 Arkema TOTS

Stars from Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon dominate the team, but Paris FC, Reims, and FC Fleury 91 are also represented by some deserved inclusions.

In addition to those available in packs, TOTS D1 Arkema players will also be released via SBCs and Objectives in the coming days as EA continues to reward the best-performing players across football's major leagues with significantly upgraded cards.

Landing alongside Ligue 1, the D1 Arkema TOTS becomes the third-ever Women's division to drop in the game following the WSL, and most recently the Frauen-Bundesliga, which has been in packs for the past week.

D1 Arkema TOTS players will be in packs for seven days until Liga F eventually replaces them on Friday, May 17.

Are you hoping to pack someone from the D1 Arkema Team of the Season? If so, let us know who in the comments below!

