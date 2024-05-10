FC 24 D1 Arkema TOTS Includes PSG & Lyon Quartet

The FC 24 D1 Arkema TOTS has arrived in Ultimate Team as EA takes us to France for the next stop of the Team of the Season journey.
In this article, we'll go through all of the important details surrounding the D1 Arkema TOTS, including featured players and their official ratings, so let's dive in and take a look!
D1 Arkema TOTS Revealed
EA has welcomed the latest Team of the Season squad to FC 24 Ultimate Team, with D1 Arkema, also known as Division 1 Feminine, replacing Frauen-Bundesliga.
In total, there are 11 players included in the D1 Arkema TOTS, three of which feature as Player Moments. Outfielders possess three PlayStyles+ on their cards just like all other TOTS items, excluding goalkeepers.
Note: The players introduced as Player Moments have been highlighted with a symbol next to their name on the list below.
Player
Club
Position
OVR
Sakina Karchaoui
PSG
LB
97
Tabitha Chawinga
PSG
ST
96
Grace Geyoro
PSG
CM
96
Wendie Renard*
Lyon
CB
95
Marie-Antoinette Katoto
PSG
ST
94
Selma Bacha
Lyon
LB
94
Ada Hegerberg
Lyon
ST
93
Amel Majri*
Lyon
CAM
93
Clara Mateo
Paris FC
RM
92
Kinga Szemik
Reims
GK
91
Rosemonde Kouassi*
FC Fleury 91
ST
90
Stars from Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon dominate the team, but Paris FC, Reims, and FC Fleury 91 are also represented by some deserved inclusions.
In addition to those available in packs, TOTS D1 Arkema players will also be released via SBCs and Objectives in the coming days as EA continues to reward the best-performing players across football's major leagues with significantly upgraded cards.
Landing alongside Ligue 1, the D1 Arkema TOTS becomes the third-ever Women's division to drop in the game following the WSL, and most recently the Frauen-Bundesliga, which has been in packs for the past week.
D1 Arkema TOTS players will be in packs for seven days until Liga F eventually replaces them on Friday, May 17.
Are you hoping to pack someone from the D1 Arkema Team of the Season? If so, let us know who in the comments below!
