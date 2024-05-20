FC 24 NWSL TOTS Coming Soon

Team of the Season continues to give FC 24 Ultimate Team players lots to be excited about, with plenty of content within the game mode, and EA is set to release more TOTS players into Ultimate Team towards the end of the week, with the Serie A and NWSL TOTS squads soon to release.
Even more TOTS will become available when these squads release, meaning the blue cards will continue to be included in packs in Ultimate Team!
NWSL TOTS Release Date
EA will release the NWSL Team of the Season squad on Friday, May 24, at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), alongside the Serie A Team of the Season.
These two new squads will replace the La Liga and Liga F TOTS teams which are in packs now, containing the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, and Caroline Graham Hansen.
Like every TOTS release, promo-themed content, including SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions, will be dropped into Ultimate Team.
NWSL TOTS Predictions
The NWSL is slightly different from other leagues, with the season running from one year to the next, meaning their TOTS should technically take place in December.
With that in mind, we have put together a joint list of the best players from the 2023 season, which was won by NJ/NY Gotham FC, as well as the best players from the 2024 season so far, with Orlando Pride the team currently at the top of the league.
Here are our predictions for the NWSL TOTS:
Name
Club
Position
OVR
Casey Murphy
North Carolina Courage
GK
91
Lauren Milliet
Racing Louisville
RB
92
Paige Nielsen
Houston Dash
CB
90
Carson Pickett
Racing Louisville
LB
92
Jenna Nighswonger
NJ/NY Gotham FC
LB
92
Sam Coffey
Portland Thorns
CDM
93
Marta
Orlando Pride
CAM
94
Kerolin Nicoli
North Carolina Courage
RW
92
Trinity Rodman
Washington Spirit
RW
94
Sophia Smith
Portland Thorns
ST
95
This release will feature 11 players in packs, eight TOTS cards, and three TOTS Moments players. EA will also likely release some players via SBC and Objectives.
We will continue to update this page with the latest NWSL TOTS content, so keep an eye on it!
Which players do you think will feature in the NWSL Team of the Season? Let us know in the comments below.
