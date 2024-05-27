FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Coming Soon to Ultimate Team

Team of the Season is fast approaching its end date, with only a few more weeks left of the beloved promo, and the Ultimate Team of the Season squad will be the final chapter of the Ultimate Team event.
EA will re-release all of the best TOTS players into packs, as well as SBCs, Evolutions, and Objectives, ensuring that they round off the Team of the Season promo in the best way!
Ultimate TOTS Release Date
There is a new set of TOTS players about to hit FC 24 Ultimate Team with the Ultimate TOTS squad due to be in packs on May 31 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), replacing the Serie A and NWSL TOTS teams that currently reside in packs.
The Ultimate TOTS is the final wave of the promo, as EA drops the best of the best into packs for one final time, with the greatest players from each league all being made available for players to get their hands on.
We expect packs, SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions to be dropped throughout the final week of TOTS, and EA will not hold back on incredible content.
Ultimate TOTS Player Predictions
Although we don't know which players EA will drop into packs when Ultimate TOTS drops, we can make presumptions based on the highest-rated and most expensive TOTS cards to be released throughout the promo.
Therefore, we have compiled a list of the 20 best players from the Team of the Season promo, with even more likely to be in packs during Ultimate TOTS.
Name
Club
Position
OVR
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
ST
97
Lauren James
Chelsea
ST
97
Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool
CB
97
Caroline Graham Hansen
Barcelona
RW
97
Aitana Bonmati
Barcelona
CM
97
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
CAM
97
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
ST
97
Jeremie Frimpong
Bayer Leverkusen
RWB
97
Alexandra Popp
Wolfsburg
ST
97
Theo Hernandez
AC Milan
LB
97
Kylian Mbappe
PSG
ST
97
Sakina Karchaoui
PSG
LB
97
Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
ST
97
Antoine Griezmann
Atletico Madrid
ST
96
Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid
ST
96
Ousmane Dembele
PSG
RW
96
Alessandro Bastoni
Inter Milan
CB
96
Paulo Dybala
Roma
CF
96
Rodri
Manchester City
CDM
96
Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
CM
96
These are just a few players that could feature in the Ultimate Team of the Season release, so get your packs saved, as this could be the last chance to pack a TOTS card in FC 24 Ultimate Team!
Who would you like to see in the Ultimate TOTS? Let us know in the comments below.
