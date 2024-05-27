FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Coming Soon to Ultimate Team

Team of the Season is fast approaching its end date, with only a few more weeks left of the beloved promo, and the Ultimate Team of the Season squad will be the final chapter of the Ultimate Team event.

EA will re-release all of the best TOTS players into packs, as well as SBCs, Evolutions, and Objectives, ensuring that they round off the Team of the Season promo in the best way!

There is a new set of TOTS players about to hit FC 24 Ultimate Team with the Ultimate TOTS squad due to be in packs on May 31 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), replacing the Serie A and NWSL TOTS teams that currently reside in packs.

Serie A TOTS

The Ultimate TOTS is the final wave of the promo, as EA drops the best of the best into packs for one final time, with the greatest players from each league all being made available for players to get their hands on.

We expect packs, SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions to be dropped throughout the final week of TOTS, and EA will not hold back on incredible content.

Ultimate TOTS Player Predictions

Although we don't know which players EA will drop into packs when Ultimate TOTS drops, we can make presumptions based on the highest-rated and most expensive TOTS cards to be released throughout the promo.

Therefore, we have compiled a list of the 20 best players from the Team of the Season promo, with even more likely to be in packs during Ultimate TOTS.

Name Club Position OVR Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 97 Lauren James Chelsea ST 97 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB 97 Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona RW 97 Aitana Bonmati Barcelona CM 97 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CAM 97 Harry Kane Bayern Munich ST 97 Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen RWB 97 Alexandra Popp Wolfsburg ST 97 Theo Hernandez AC Milan LB 97 Kylian Mbappe PSG ST 97 Sakina Karchaoui PSG LB 97 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan ST 97 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid ST 96 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid ST 96 Ousmane Dembele PSG RW 96 Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan CB 96 Paulo Dybala Roma CF 96 Rodri Manchester City CDM 96 Federico Valverde Real Madrid CM 96

These are just a few players that could feature in the Ultimate Team of the Season release, so get your packs saved, as this could be the last chance to pack a TOTS card in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Who would you like to see in the Ultimate TOTS? Let us know in the comments below.

