How to Complete FC 24 Champions Corner Evolution

The La Liga TOTS dropped with plenty of extra content in FC 24, including Liga F TOTS, the Kounde SBC, Inaki Williams Objectives, and the Champions Corner Evolution.

Below, we'll outline the Evolution, the steps you need to follow to complete it, and the upgrades on offer.

Champions Corner Player Requirements

The good news is that many players are eligible for this Evolution, but they will need to be a TOTS Champions card. These are only earned by competing in Champs on the weekend and are given out as rewards, depending on how many wins you get.

Player Requirements

Overall: Max. 93

Max. 93 Rarity: TOTS CHAMPIONS

How to complete the Evolution

There are two levels of challenges that need to be completed to earn the upgrades on offer. The upgrades are:

Evolution Upgrades

Level 1: Overall +1 Passing +1 Dribbling +1 Aggression +1 Shot Power +3

Overall +1 Passing +1 Dribbling +1 Aggression +1 Shot Power +3 Level 2: Passing +1 Dribbling +1 Aggression +2 Positioning +2 Strength +2

The above upgrades will only help make your red pick more complete, so here's the different challenges to complete:

Level 1:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro

Level 2:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Play 3 Champions matches using your active EVO player in game

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro

Traditionally, we would also offer to upgrade those we think would be best using the above Evolution. However, because earning Champs cards is random, you're best off just using whatever ones you have in your club. In the comments, let us know who you used in the Evolution.

La Liga TOTS Out Now | Liga F TOTS Out Now | How to Complete FC 24 TOTS Zhegrova SBC | How to Complete FC 24 Icon Ronaldo SBC | TOTS Pedro Goncalves Objective Guide | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game

