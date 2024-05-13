FC 24 Liga F TOTS Coming Soon

FC 24 Ultimate Team is set to welcome the Liga F TOTS squad later this week as EA takes us to Spain on the next Team of the Season stop.

The beloved promo has just entered its third week, and we'll be covering the all-important details surrounding Liga F below, including release dates, and predicted players, so let's take a look at what to expect!

Liga F TOTS Coming Soon

Replacing the D1 Arkema TOTS will be Liga F, which is expected to drop into FC 24 Ultimate Team packs on Friday, May 17 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST).

Liga F is the Women's top division in Spain and will be joined by the Men's La Liga, which will take over from the Ligue 1 TOTS.

Following the inclusions of the WSL, Frauen-Bundesliga, and most recently, D1 Arkema, Liga F will become the fourth ever Women's team to feature as part of the TOTS promo.

Liga F TOTS Predicted Players

Aitana Bonmati

We anticipate the Liga F TOTS will be dominated by stars from Barcelona, who are currently 15 points clear at the top of the league table. However, players from Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Bilbao, and Sevilla are also likely to feature.

11 players made up the WSL, Frauen-Bundesliga, and D1 Arkema TOTS squads, so we expect the Liga F Team of the Season to contain the same amount.

Here are the players we predict to make the Liga F Team of the Season:

Players Club Position Adriana Nanclares Athletic Bilbao GK Ona Batlle Barcelona RB Irene Paredes Barcelona CB Ingrid Engen Barcelona CB Olga Carmona Real Madrid LB Patri Guijarro Barcelona CM Aitana Bonmati Barcelona CM Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona RW Salma Paralluelo Barcelona LW Cristina Martin-Prieto Sevilla ST Sheila Guijarro Atletico Madrid ST

As the list shows, Liga F is home to some of the best Women footballers in the world, potentially making it one of the strongest TOTS squads so far when it drops.

In addition to those who are released into packs, Liga F players will also be added to Ultimate Team as SBCs and Objectives, giving fans an extra chance to add a star from the Spanish top flight to their squad.

Who would you like to see in the Liga F Team of the Season? Let us know in the comments below!

