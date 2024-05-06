FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS Coming Soon to Ultimate Team

Team of the Season is fully up and running in FC 24 Ultimate Team as the popular promo enters its second week, with the Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga squads in packs.

The good news for fans, however, is that plenty more Team of the Season content is on the way, and EA will be heading to France for the next TOTS release.

The Ligue 1 TOTS will be one of the next Team of the Season squads to hit Ultimate Team. They will come to Ultimate Team on Friday, May 10, at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST).

The Ligue 1 TOTS will be joined by the D1 Arkema TOTS, the women's top division in France, subsequently replacing the Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS squads, which feature the likes of Harry Kane, Alexandra Popp, and many more.

Credit: @fut_camp & @LeanDesign_ TOTS Schedule

With a new TOTS release on the horizon, fans can look forward to even more packs filled with top-class players, as well as separate player SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions surrounding the Team of the Season promo.

Ligue 1 TOTS Players

Next up in Ultimate Team is the Ligue 1 TOTS, tasked with maintaining a very high bar set by its predecessors so far.

The Premier League and Bundesliga Team of the Season squads have produced some amazing blue cards over the past week, but Ligue 1 is expected to do the same.

With PSG already crowned league champions, we expect plenty of Les Parisiens players to feature in the TOTS, along with stars from Monaco, Brest, Lille, Nice, Lens, Montpellier, and Rennes.

With that in mind, here are the players we predict will feature in the Ligue 1 TOTS squad, coming to Ultimate Team this week.

Player Club Position Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG GK Marcin Bulka OGC Nice GK Achraf Hakimi PSG RB Wilfried Singo AS Monaco CB Facundo Medina RC Lens CB Jean-Clair Todibo OGC Nice CB Brendan Chardonnet Brest CB Lucas Hernandez PSG LB Pierre Lees-Melou Brest CM Vitinha PSG CM Benjamin Bourigeaud Rennes CM Angel Gomes LOSC Lille CM Teji Savanier Montpellier CAM Edon Zhergova LOSC Lille RW Kylian Mbappe PSG ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Marseille ST Jonathan David LOSC Lille ST Aleksandr Golovin AS Monaco LW

We will continue to update this page with new information and leaks throughout the week as we countdown towards the Ligue 1 TOTS, so keep your eyes peeled!

Who would you like to be included in the Ligue 1 TOTS squad? Let us know in the comments below.

