FC 24 Serie A Team of the Season Coming Soon

The Team of the Season campaign has been a constant in FC 24 Ultimate Team for the past month, and as we reach the business end of the promo, we anticipate one final league release, with the Serie A TOTS squad dropping this week into Ultimate Team.
Italy's top division has seen an Italian giant crowned champions, and some shock positions for a few clubs within the league, all of which will contribute to the Serie A TOTS!
Serie A TOTS Release Date
It has been confirmed via the FC 24 website that the Serie A Team of the Season will be released on Friday, May 24 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), replacing the La Liga and Liga F TOTS squads that are in packs now!
The NWSL TOTS, which features huge names from the top women's division in the US, will join the Serie A Team of the Season squad.
Like with each TOTS drop, fans can expect players in packs and SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions surrounding the promo.
Serie A TOTS Predictions
Inter Milan have secured their 20th Serie A title, winning the Scudetto this campaign by a comfortable margin.
Their rivals, AC Milan have secured second place, while Bologna, Juventus, and Atalanta will play in the UEFA Champions League next season!
That said, we expect many names from these top five clubs to be included in the Serie A TOTS, amongst a few other special mentions.
Here are our predictions for the Serie A Team of the Season:
Name
Club
Position
OVR
Marco Carnesecchi
Atalanta
GK
91
Alessandro Buongiorno
Torino
CB
92
Danilo
Juventus
CB
93
Alessandro Bastoni
Inter Milan
CB
94
Theo Hernandez
AC Milan
LB
94
Federico Dimarco
Inter Milan
LWB
93
Hakan Calhanoglu
Inter Milan
CM
94
Adrien Rabiot
Juventus
CM
94
Teun Koopmeiners
Atalanta
CM
92
Lewis Ferguson
Bologna
CAM
90
Each of the TOTS squads that have been released throughout the promo has featured both TOTS and TOTS Moments players, meaning there will be a massive batch of Serie A stars to get your hands on when they release into Ultimate Team!
We will continue to update this page with the latest Serie A TOTS information!
Who do you want to see in the Serie A Team of the Season? Let us know in the comments below!
