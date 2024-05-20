FC 24 Serie A Team of the Season Coming Soon

The Team of the Season campaign has been a constant in FC 24 Ultimate Team for the past month, and as we reach the business end of the promo, we anticipate one final league release, with the Serie A TOTS squad dropping this week into Ultimate Team.

Italy's top division has seen an Italian giant crowned champions, and some shock positions for a few clubs within the league, all of which will contribute to the Serie A TOTS!

It has been confirmed via the FC 24 website that the Serie A Team of the Season will be released on Friday, May 24 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), replacing the La Liga and Liga F TOTS squads that are in packs now!

The NWSL TOTS, which features huge names from the top women's division in the US, will join the Serie A Team of the Season squad.

Like with each TOTS drop, fans can expect players in packs and SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions surrounding the promo.

Serie A TOTS Predictions

Inter Milan have secured their 20th Serie A title, winning the Scudetto this campaign by a comfortable margin.

Their rivals, AC Milan have secured second place, while Bologna, Juventus, and Atalanta will play in the UEFA Champions League next season!

Lautaro Martinez

That said, we expect many names from these top five clubs to be included in the Serie A TOTS, amongst a few other special mentions.

Here are our predictions for the Serie A Team of the Season:

Name Club Position OVR Marco Carnesecchi Atalanta GK 91 Alessandro Buongiorno Torino CB 92 Danilo Juventus CB 93 Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan CB 94 Theo Hernandez AC Milan LB 94 Federico Dimarco Inter Milan LWB 93 Hakan Calhanoglu Inter Milan CM 94 Adrien Rabiot Juventus CM 94 Teun Koopmeiners Atalanta CM 92 Lewis Ferguson Bologna CAM 90 Showing 1-10 of 18 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

Each of the TOTS squads that have been released throughout the promo has featured both TOTS and TOTS Moments players, meaning there will be a massive batch of Serie A stars to get your hands on when they release into Ultimate Team!

We will continue to update this page with the latest Serie A TOTS information!

Who do you want to see in the Serie A Team of the Season? Let us know in the comments below!

