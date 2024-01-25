FC 24: Team of the Year Out Now!

22 players in packs now!

Team of the Year season is in full swing, and after a week of mini-releases, EA has finally dropped both of the Team of the Year squads.

The Men's and Women's TOTY XIs are now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with 22 players in packs!

Together we will go through each player included in TOTY from both teams and discuss their cards in full, so let's take a look at every Team of the Year player in packs now!

Team of the Year Out Now

EA has just dropped the entire Team of the Year into FC 24 Ultimate Team with all 22 players now available in packs for a select amount of time.

TOTY was released on 25 January at 6 pm GMT and will be available in packs until 2 February, this is the best chance you will have to pack a TOTY item to add to your Ultimate Team.

We will go through both the Men's and the Women's TOTY XIs and highlight each player's stats on their Team of the Year card, so you know exactly which player has which attributes, so let's check out every TOTY player.

Men's TOTY XI

We will go through the entire XI of players included in the Men's Team of the Year, starting with the goalkeeper.

Every one of these players in considered one of the best in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and with these stats we can see why!

Alisson (Liverpool - 95 OVR)

The goalkeeper for the Men's TOTY is none other than Liverpool and Brazil shot-stopper Alisson. EA has given Alisson an insane card in FC 24 Ultimate Team with unreal stats in every area. The Brazilian has 93 diving, 92 handling, 92 kicking, 95 reflexes, 64 speed, and 96 positioning, and Alisson is the highest-rated GK in the game.

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Alisson

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen - 94 OVR)

Jeremie Frimpong was a surprise package in this year's TOTY, with many anticipating Trent Alexander-Arnold to feature. That being said, Frimpong's card is incredible, with 80+ stats in all areas. The Dutch wingback has 99 pace, 80 shooting, 89 passing, 95 dribbling, 88 defending, and 84 physical, making for an insane well-rounded full-back. Frimpong also has the Whipped Pass PS+ and the Rapid PS+, which is perfect for his position.

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Frimpong

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool - 96 OVR)

The first of two centre-backs in the Men's TOTY is Virgil van Dijk who is always the best CB in the game, and this year is no different. The Dutch defender has a card that will be remembered for years to come, with 88 pace, 68 shooting, 82 passing, 82 dribbling, 96 defending, and 93 physical. Van Dijk also has the Anticipate and the Block PlayStyle+.

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY van Dijk

Ruben Dias (Manchester City - 95 OVR)

Partnering van Dijk in the Team of the Year defence is treble winner Ruben Dias, who had an immense 2023 with Manchester City. Ruben Dias has been given stats similar to that of his CB partner, and looks insane too, with 88 pace, 45 shooting, 81 passing, 83 dribbling, 95 defending, and 93 physical. He also has the Intercept PS+ and the Bruiser PS+ which compliments Dias very well.

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Ruben Dias

Theo Hernandez (AC Milan - 94 OVR)

The left-back position for Team of the Year has been covered by Theo Hernandez for the second year running, and the French left-back joins the long list of insane French left-backs in FC 24 Ultimate Team. Hernandez has 98 pace, 82 shooting, 87 passing, 89 dribbling, 88 defending, and 92 physical, and looks a menace. His PlayStyles+ are Quick Step and Jockey.

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Hernandez

Rodri (Manchester City - 95 OVR)

Rodri's inclusion in TOTY was much deserved after he scored the winner in the Champions League final for Manchester City to win the treble. His card is spectacular and has been given much-needed upgrades in every area, with 88 pace, 84 shooting, 88 passing, 90 dribbling, 95 defending, and 93 physical, Rodri is now more than usable. He also has the Bruiser PS+ and the Press Proven PS+.

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Rodri

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City - 96 OVR)

Kevin De Bruyne is one of, if not, the best midfielder in the world and he once again is part of Team of the Year. The Belgian has an insane card where passing will not be an issue, with 85 pace, 93 shooting, 98 passing, 92 dribbling, 80 defending, and 84 physical, which is fantastically well-rounded. He also has the Finesse Shot and the Pinged Pass PS+.

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY De Bruyne

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid - 96 OVR)

Bellingoal. The English star boy has been included in Team of the Year and this card is simply insane. Every single stat on Bellingham's card is 88+, and he is almost at 90 in every area, which would be unstoppable, not that this card isn't already! Bellingham has 90 pace, 88 shooting, 90 passing, 96 dribbling, 90 defending, and 91 physical, as well as the Power Shot, and the Technical PS+. Your luck is in if you manage to pack TOTY Jude Bellingham.

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Bellingham

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami - 97 OVR)

Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is included in TOTY, and he has never missed a feature. The Inter Miami man has an incredible card as always, with 91 pace, 96 shooting, 97 passing, 98 dribbling, 40 defending, and 77 physical, meaning he will be able to weave his way through anything. Messi also has the Technical PS+ and the Incisive Pass PS+.

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Messi

Erling Haaland (Manchester City - 97 OVR)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is a monster in front of goal and will continue to dominate for years to come. His card is incredibly overpowered and could be the one to challenge Van Dijk's defensive abilities, with 96 pace, 98 shooting, 80 passing, 91 dribbling, 56 defending, and 97 physical. Haaland also has the Power Shot and the Aerial PS+.

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Haaland

Kylian Mbappe (PSG - 97 OVR)

The final player included in the Men's TOTY squad out in packs now is Kylian Mbappe, who has the best card in this squad. The French striker is the best player in FC 24 Ultimate Team and has 99 pace, 96 shooting, 88 passing, 97 dribbling, 47 defending, and 88 physical, and if you manage to pack Mbappe your FC 24 experience won't get any better! Mbappe also has the Rapid PS+ and Trivela PS+ which is broken in this year's game!

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Mbappe

Women's TOTY XI

Now that you have seen the Men's TOTY, let's take a look at the very first Women's Team of the Year, with the female players being introduced into Ultimate Team for the first time in FC 24.

This introduction has had a huge positive impact on the women's game, shining a light on thousands of players from around the world, with many players quickly becoming fans' favourites in Ultimate Team.

The 11 players included in the Women's TOTY are all fantastic and this set of players includes some of the best in FC 24 Ultimate Team, so let's check them out.

Mary Earps (Manchester United - 94 OVR)

England goalkeeper Mary Earps is the GK for the Women's TOTY and she has an insane card. Despite being shorter than most goalkeepers, Earps still possesses insane abilities, including 91 diving, 91 handling, 91 kicking, 94 reflexes, 50 speed, and 94 positioning. Earps is the cheapest choice if you want a TOTY in your squad, but should not be overlooked!

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Earps

Ona Batlle (Barcelona - 95 OVR)

Barcelona were dominant in 2023, winning everything in their grasp, and Spain also won the Women's World Cup, with Ona Batlle featuring for both club and country. Batlle has been given a wonderful card with 95 pace, 80 shooting, 87 passing, 90 dribbling, 91 defending, and 84 physical. The Spanish RB also has the Incisive Pass PS+ and the Jockey PS+, making for a world-class defensive option.

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Batlle

Wendie Renard (Lyon - 95 OVR)

Another fantastic card available in packs now is Lyon centre-back Wendie Renard who has a card of the similar elk to both Virgil van Dijk and Ruben Dias. Renard has 87 pace, 76 shooting, 80 passing, 81 dribbling, 96 defending, and 90 physical, as well as the Anticipate PS+ and the Aerial PS+, and many have dubbed her as the 'Female van Dijk.'

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Renard

Millie Bright (Chelsea - 94 OVR)

Millie Bright's Team of the Year card makes Ronald Koeman look like a bronze, with 80+ stats in all areas! The Chelsea defender has 85 pace, 80 shooting, 84 passing, 82 dribbling, 94 defending, and 96 physical, there is nothing Bright cannot do! EA has also given the England international the Bruiser PS+ and the Aerial PS+.

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Bright

Sakina Karchaoui (PSG - 95 OVR)

Top-class LBs in Ultimate Team are all French, so it's only right that Sakina Karchaoui was included in TOTY. The PSG left-back has an insane Team of the Year item with 96 pace, 72 shooting, 91 passing, 96 dribbling, 90 defending, and 82 physical, making for a solid LB option. Karchaoui also has the Whipped Pass PS+ and the Block PS+.

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Karchaoui

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg - 95 OVR)

Lena Oberdorf is a TOTY that has been overlooked by many but is insane! With the ability to play at CDM, CM, and CB, Oberdorf is the perfect defensive player, and her stats are something else. She has been given 84 pace, 72 shooting, 87 passing, 86 dribbling, 92 defending, and 85 physical, as well as the Bruiser PS+ and the Intercept PS+.

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Oberdorf

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona - 97 OVR)

Ballon d'Or Feminin winner Aitana Bonmati is the joint highest-rated Team of the Year player in the whole of TOTY, and her card reflects an incredible player. Bonmati has 90 pace, 91 shooting, 91 passing, 98 dribbling, 83 defending, and 81 physical, as well as the Technical PS+ and the Pinged Pass PS+. Bonmati also has an insane dynamic image!

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Bonmati

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona - 96 OVR)

Onto Bonmati's midfielder partner now and the Ballon d'Or Feminin winner for 2022, as Alexia Putellas is also included in the Women's Team of the Year. Putellas is another player with an insane card that includes, 90 pace, 95 shooting, 96 passing, 97 dribbling, 80 defending, and 86 physical, as well as the First Touch PS+ and the Finesse Shot PS+, which has been overpowered throughout FC 24.

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Putellas

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona - 97 OVR)

Everyone's new favourite winger is now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Caroline Graham Hansen has become a star in Ultimate Team since the introduction of the female players. EA has given Hansen some insane stats including 97 pace, 93 shooting, 95 passing, 97 dribbling, 56 defending, and 85 physical, which is incredibly overpowered. The Barcelona winger also has the Whipped Pass PS+, and the Trivela PS+, two of the most meta PlayStyles in Ultimate Team this year.

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Hansen

Sam Kerr (Chelsea - 96 OVR)

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr is a goal-scoring machine, and a familiar face to many FC 24 players, after featuring on the previous FIFA 23 cover. Kerr has a great card with 92 pace, 94 shooting, 84 passing, 96 dribbling, 48 defending, and 92 physical. The Australian has also been given the Rapid PS+ and the Power Header PS+.

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Kerr

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns - 95 OVR)

The final player included in the Women's Team of the Year, with both TOTYs available in packs now is Portland Thorns and USWNT striker Sophia Smith. EA has given Smith an incredible card with 97 pace, 92 shooting, 88 passing, 95 dribbling, 52 defending, and 90 physical. Smith also has the Quick Step PS+ and the Technical PS+, so she will be difficult to get the ball off as a defender!

click to enlarge + 22 TOTY Smith

