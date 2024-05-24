FC 24 Serie A Team of the Season Available Now

There is a new set of Team of the Season squads available in packs now, with the Serie A and NWSL teams being released into FC 24 Ultimate Team.

A bunch of new blue cards are available in the game mode, and with Inter Milan's dominance of the Serie A this season, many title-winning players are included!

The Serie A Team of the Season has just been released into FC 24 Ultimate Team, dropping into packs on Friday, May 24 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST).

There is a mixture of TOTS and TOTS Moments players from the Serie A available in the game mode, and EA hasn't held back, with eight inclusions being given a rating over 95!

Serie A TOTS

Promo-themed SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions surrounding the promo will also drop throughout the week, making for some fun content and possible new inclusions to any Ultimate Team squad.

Serie A TOTS Players

Inter Milan was crowned champions of the Serie A this campaign, after dominating the league, with rivals AC Milan in second place.

These two clubs make up the majority of the Serie A Team of the Season, however, there are some huge stars and top performers from other clubs also included in the release, all of whom are in packs now!

Note: Players with an asterisk* next to their name have been added as TOTS Moments players.

Name Club Position OVR Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan ST 97 Theo Hernandez AC Milan LB 97 Olivier Giroud AC Milan ST 96 Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan CB 96 Paulo Dybala Roma CF 96 Victor Osimhen* Napoli ST 95 Rafael Leao AC Milan LM 95 Yann Sommer Inter Milan GK 95 Nicolo Barella* Inter Milan CM 94 Christian Pulisic AC Milan RM 94 Showing 1-10 of 23 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 « First

< Prev

1

2

3

> Next

» Last

This Serie A Team of the Season squad includes some of the best players in the game, and packing many of them would only improve your Ultimate Team.

Which of these players from the Serie A TOTS do you want to add to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!

Serie A TOTS Out Now | NWSL TOTS Out Now | TOTS Williams Objective Guide | How to Complete Flashback Capoue SBC | How to Complete Champions Corner Evolution | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game