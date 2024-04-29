Roland-Garros eSeries Qualified Players Revealed!

The eight players who qualified for the final stage of the Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault 2024, the biggest eTennis tournament in the world, have finally been revealed!

The open qualifiers for the event were a huge success, so the Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault 2024 is expected to be a record-breaking tournament.

So, let's find out everything about the highly anticipated Roland-Garros eSeries event.

Roland-Garros eSeries Finalists Play for a Place in History!

As mentioned above, the Roland-Garros eSeries finalists have been revealed. These players will compete for a chance to enter the history books on Saturday, 25 May 2024.

Five of these players were selected through open qualifiers that saw more than 500K players enroll and more than an astonishing 7 million Tennis Clash matches played.

The remaining players were invited to the tournament, with one of them being William "Ƒøƶƶу" Foster, who is going to defend his championship and attempt to three-peat.

The Roland-Garros eSeries finalists are the following:

William "Ƒøƶƶу" Foster

Gilles Simon

Tony "Ivar" Pilarski

Adjua "RenaPower" Boucher

He "Kafe" ShengHao

Alessandro "ΔLEX" Bianco

Marc “MarcAntony" Antoine

Hizir “Hizir" Balkanci

The Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault 2024 Promises to be a Historic Event

This year's Roland-Garros eSeries tournament will take place in the brand-new Roland-Garros auditorium, meaning the event will have a live audience for the first time!

Furthermore, people who can't attend the event can follow it on the Twitch channel of popular French TV host Samuel Etienne.

The event will have great casters, and with the help of title partner Renault and official partner Mastercard, we expect it to deliver a great viewing experience for fans.

Illustrious guests such as Quento, and popular streamer LittleBigWhale, among others, will be present. There will also be a closing concert making the event even more prestigious.

It's worth noting that the French Tennis Federation will contribute €15 per point scored in the 31 matches of the final phase to the Handigamers Association.

The Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault 2024 is already one of the world's biggest esports events and has the potential to be historic.