2XKO: Everything we know so far

26 Feb 2024 2:48 PM +00:00

Excitement crackles for Riot Games' first foray into the fighting game genre with 2XKO (formerly known as Project L). Following the recent reveal of the name and release window, alongside striking trailers and concept art showcasing the game's mechanics and roster, 2XKO promises to make waves in both the fighting game and League of Legends communities.

2XKO is an upcoming 2v2 tag-based fighting game set in the world of Runeterra. News about its development has been swirling since 2019, and with the recent wave of new information, players are eager to learn more. With that said, here's everything we know so far about this highly anticipated title!

Based on Riot's development videos, 2XKO is expected to launch in 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

Amping up the excitement, Riot confirms that playable demos will be offered throughout 2024, including Evo Japan 2024. Additionally, they aim to start at-home playtesting before the end of the year. If you’re interested, you can sign up right now on the 2XKO website.

2XKO gameplay

2XKO will be a 2v2 tag-based fighting game. In a dev diary, Executive Producer Tom Cannon revealed that the game started development as a 1v1 title. However, the team decided to pivot towards a tag-team fighter, which, according to Cannon, opens up doors for more exciting and hype moments to unfold.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games

One important distinction is that 2XKO is not simply a tag-based fighter; it's a 2v2 team-based experience. Each team comprises two champions, and players control one each in a tag-team assist format.

Game Director Shaun Rivera describes 2XKO as akin to tag-team wrestling. He points out the highlights of their tag mechanics, which include encouraging teamwork, performing flashy combos together, saving your partner in clutch moments, and more, paving the way for creative player expression.

click to enlarge + 3 Project L "Fuse" system

Before players start a match, they will have the opportunity to customise how their champions interact with each other using the “Fuse” system, allowing player expression to shine. For example, selecting "Fuse 2x Assist" will enable your team to execute two assists consecutively. Players can change their Fuse setup before the next match, providing flexibility and strategic depth.

Riot emphasises its core design principles for 2XKO: ensuring immediate accessibility for new players while also rewarding mastery and dedication. Champions boast fast, impactful abilities visually compelling to execute, built upon a foundation of smooth and fluid movement.

2XKO roster: Confirmed and speculated

2XKO brings iconic champions from League of Legends to the fighting game scene. As of now, six characters are confirmed for the starting roster:

Yasuo

Ahri

Ekko

Jinx

Illaoi

Darius

Beyond these confirmed fighters, the community speculates on additional potential characters based on various clues:

Katarina: Briefly glimpsed in a screenshot of early development gameplay footage

Garen and Lucian: Skill images discovered within the game's "goodies" folder

Vi: Artwork found at Riot Games' San Francisco office

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games

The official 2XKO website hints at a potential 10-character starting roster, which could make for a decent starting roster, considering the game will be supported for years and years to come. Expect to see more beloved League of Legends champions join the fray in the future!

Will 2XKO be free-to-play?

Like its predecessors, 2XKO will be completely free-to-play across all platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC! Announced in August 2022, this decision by Riot Games eliminates the initial cost barrier, making the League of Legends-themed fighter accessible to a wider audience.

Fighting games can be intimidating for newcomers, with complex controls and hidden costs for additional characters or cosmetics. This is why both FGC veterans, League of Legends fans, and casual gamers are buzzing about 2XKO. Riot Games' proven track record of captivating players with successful, free-to-play multiplayer experiences further adds to the anticipation surrounding 2XKO.

Stay tuned for more information about 2XKO! We will update this article with the latest details as they become available. Be sure to bookmark this page so you don't miss anything!

