Zenless Zone Zero Release Date Revealed

Anticipation for HoYoverse's next project, the urban fantasy action RPG Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ), is reaching a fever pitch as its release date was just revealed: Zenless Zone Zero officially launches on July 4 on all platforms, worldwide.

Zenless Zone Zero is a free-to-play online action RPG that is set to follow in the footsteps of its popular predecessors, featuring signature gacha mechanics and a cast of compelling characters with unique designs. But it sets itself apart with its bustling cityscape, with streets lined with arcades and unique TV mini-games integral to progressing the story.

After nearly two years of waiting for more news since its reveal in May 2022, HoYoverse has unexpectedly announced the long-awaited release date for its latest project, Zenless Zone Zero, which will be available on July 4 on all platforms, including PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and PS5.

The official announcement is as follows:

Dear Proxy, Thank you for your ongoing interest in and support of Zenless Zone Zero. Zenless Zone Zero officially releases on all platforms on July 4. We look forward to meeting you on Sixth Street when entry to New Eridu is granted.

Credit: HoYoverse

This out-of-character surprise announcement has many fans speculating that it was due to an accidental leak. Keen fans spotted a July 3, 2024 release date on the App Store for the ZZZ app in April, causing a massive stir on social media. Rather than letting speculation fester, HoYoverse probably took this opportunity to announce the release date officially.

ZZZ sets itself apart with its vibrant urban setting and intriguing roster of characters. From bubblegum-haired delinquents to gun-toting math whiz bears, each personality promises to inject a unique brand of chaos into this upcoming game!

The story takes place in New Eridu, a futuristic city existing alongside dangerous alternate dimensions known as "Hollows." These apocalyptic rifts have become commercialized and monetized, with corporations and factions battling for the valuable resources they contain, known as "Ether."

Players step into the shoes of a "Proxy", which are small bunny-shaped robots, tasked with protecting survivors and gathering resources from within the Hollows.

With Kuro Games' Wuthering Waves' recent arrival, fans of anime-style open-world action RPGs are in for a ride. Eager to be one of the first to get your hands on ZZZ? Pre-order it on the App Store or pre-register on Google Play and the official website now!