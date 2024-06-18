Looney Tunes Wacky World of Sports - Everything You Need to Know About It

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The Looney Tunes Wacky World of Sports was announced in the latest Nintendo Direct, with the game introducing a new and incredibly fun way of playing sports games with your friends.

In typical Looney Tunes style, this title is more than a traditional sports game, as characters have power-ups, and you can expect the unexpected, with objects falling out of the sky and much more.

Looney Tunes Wacky World of Sports Release Window

The Looney Tunes Wacky World of Sports comes to the Nintendo Switch in the fall of 2024, with the exact date yet to be announced.

Credit: Nintendo of America

As mentioned above, this title is not your typical sports video game, as it incorporates a lot of what makes the Looney Tunes special, and has an arcade style.

Game Modes

Looney Tunes Wacky World of Sports will allow players to play four different sports, Basketball, Soccer, Golf, and Tennis. The game will have a local co-op mode that can support up to four players; as of right now, this is the only confirmed game mode.

The characters will be able to gain power-ups and will also need to avoid objects that randomly fall from the sky, which gives the title that Looney Tunes touch of comedy and silliness.

Credit: Nintendo of America

It's a great game to play with friends or family and is perfect for players only looking to have a little bit of fun.

We expect more details about the title to be revealed soon and will update this article with that information as soon as it's available.