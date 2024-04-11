The Fallout TV show is finally available to stream on Prime Video and is already considered by many one of the best video game adaptations to the small screen.

To celebrate the debut of the Fallout TV show, Amazon is making three of the biggest Fallout games free to play for Prime Gaming users in certain regions of the world.

So let's find out which Fallout games are free with Prime Gaming.

The holy trinity of Fallout games is now free!

The three Fallout games Prime Gaming members now have access to for free are Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, Fallout: New Vegas, and Fallout 76.

Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas will be free for Prime Gaming users for the next six months, while users who download Fallout 76 can keep it forever!

It's worth noting that, only Prime Gaming members from the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom have access to these games for free.

If you are a Prime Gaming member of the regions mentioned above, simply access the Prime Gaming website to claim these games.

Fallout: New Vegas is considered one of the best RPG games of all time!

This is great news for Fallout fans, has both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are widely considered the two best games in the franchise, so being able to play them for free is amazing. The fact that Fallout 76 is also free, and you can claim it forever, makes this even better.

Yes, Fallout 76 might not be the best game in the Fallout franchise, and it had plenty of bugs when it was released. However, the game is in a really good state right now, so it's definitely worth trying it out.

If you have never played a Fallout game and are a Prime Gaming member then what are you waiting for? Dive into an immersive post-apocalyptic dystopian world and experience something you have never experienced before.