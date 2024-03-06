The Roland-Garros eSeries is back!

06 Mar 2024 8:54 PM +00:00

It's official, the Roland-Garros eSeries is back and better than ever! This year's edition introduces French automobile giant Renault as the new presenting partner, with Mastercard also sponsoring the event.

The 2024 Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault will be played in the incredibly popular mobile game Tennis Clash, which was developed by Wildlife Studio and has more than 150 million downloads.

This tournament also solidifies Roland-Garros's and the French Tennis Federation's intentions to continue to invest in the esports industry and create a strong and long-lasting eTennis scene.

So let's find out everything about this event.

2024 Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault

The Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault will take place on 25 May, where eight players will battle for the title and a prize pool of €5000, which is divided between the winner and the runner-up.

Four of the eight players will qualify through one of the four open qualifiers. These qualifiers take place on the following dates:

Open Qualifier 1 - 7 to 12 March

Open Qualifier 2 - 21 to 26 March

Open Qualifier 3 - 11 to 16 April

William “Fozzy” Foster will be back to defend his championship and looking to three-peat.

click to enlarge + 2

There will be two Wildcard players, Tennis superstar Gilles Simon and one player from Handigamers, an association that helps disabled people to keep playing video games.

The best female Tennis Clash player of the first open qualifier will also qualify for the tournament, which will take place on 25 May at Roland-Garros.

Furthermore, every qualified player will have the chance to be supported by esports team Gameward, which will provide "one of the best performance ecosystems in France."

Tournament format

The 2024 Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault will be played in a round-robin format, with a total of 28 matches, all of them being best-of-one. The semifinals will be best-of-three, while the Grand Final will be played in a best-of-five format.

As mentioned above, the €5000 prize pool will be divided between the winner and the runner-up. Exclusive Roland-Garros outfits were also created for this edition, which will make the event feel more immersive.

click to enlarge + 2

It's always great to see historic brands and institutions partnering up to support the development of the esports scene, and the 2024 Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault does exactly that.

All of this makes the 2024 Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault a very exciting tournament.

For more articles like this, take a look at our More page.