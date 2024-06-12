Copa City to Become First-Ever Football Tycoon Game

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Copa City is set to become the first-ever tycoon football game after it was revealed during the PC Gaming Show.

Below, we'll take a look at all the key details surrounding Copa City, including what to expect, how it works, and the scheduled release date, so let's dive in and check it out!

A brand-new football game is on the way, but it won't be offering your average EA FC or FIFA experience.

That's because Copa City is a high-stakes tycoon football game in which players take on the role of a football match organizer, overseeing the preparation for fixtures worldwide.

Credit: Triple Espresso via PC Gaming Show Copa City

From managing stadium logistics and traffic routes to setting up fan zones and media facilities, players take control of an authentic city with the aim of hosting the best and safest football event possible.

"Transform urban spaces into fan zones, manage media outlets, and showcase sponsors, all while ensuring everyone gets to the game on time. You have full decision-making ability, which will influence the events before, during, and after the match," Copa City developer Triple Espresso said via PC Gamer.

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Flamengo will all be licensed clubs, each with its own unique colors, chants, features, and fan behaviors to create an authentic matchday atmosphere. Three more teams are expected to join them, which have yet to be announced.

The PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland, has also been revealed as a playable location, with an additional two venues set to arrive alongside it.

Credit: Triple Espresso via PC Gaming Show Copa City Teams and Stadiums

Copa City Game Modes

There will be three different game modes available to choose from in Copa City, with each one offering a mixture of challenges, scenarios, time durations, and difficulties.

Campaign Mode - In Campaign Mode, your task is to organize matches of varying levels of importance by accepting orders to coordinate these events. Your objective is to successfully manage the organization processes to gain access to more challenging game loops. This mode is designed for players who are new to tycoon games but have a keen interest in football.

- In Campaign Mode, your task is to organize matches of varying levels of importance by accepting orders to coordinate these events. Your objective is to successfully manage the organization processes to gain access to more challenging game loops. This mode is designed for players who are new to tycoon games but have a keen interest in football. Challenge Mode - In Challenge Mode, you will select a scenario that lets you experience the game from start to finish within a maximum of one hour. This mode is ideal for players who do not have time for an entire game but still want the satisfaction of completing a distinct stage with a specific problem to solve. It is tailored for players who are familiar with tycoon games and are accustomed to this style of play.

- In Challenge Mode, you will select a scenario that lets you experience the game from start to finish within a maximum of one hour. This mode is ideal for players who do not have time for an entire game but still want the satisfaction of completing a distinct stage with a specific problem to solve. It is tailored for players who are familiar with tycoon games and are accustomed to this style of play. Single Match - Single Match Mode allows you to choose any host city, competing teams, and economic setup to play a single full game loop. You can also showcase your final economic result on the leaderboard. This mode is designed for experienced tycoon players.

Copa City Release Date & Platforms

Copa City is scheduled for a 2025 release and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Credit: Triple Espresso via PC Gaming Show Copa City Platforms

While an exact release date is yet to be announced, users on PlayStation and PC can wishlist Copa City right now to ensure they don't miss a thing when new details on the game emerge.

