Rejoice Nintendo Switch fans, as the Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection is coming to the platform, bringing all the classic fighting titles.

This collection will allow fighting fans to go back in time and experience some of the most legendary games of the fighting genre. Furthermore, these classic games will have brand-new features and plenty of enhancements.

The Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection will come to Nintendo Switch in 2024, but we still don't know the exact date.

Credit: Nintendo of America

Details about the arrival of the collection are still scarce, as it was only recently announced it was coming to the platform. However, we expect Nintendo to reveal more information about the release date, and the collection in general, soon.

Games Included in the Collection

This collection will bring a total of seven classic fighting games, which are the following:

X-Men: Children of the Atom

Marvel Super Heroes

X-Men vs. Street Fighter

Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter

Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes

Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes

The Punisher

If you are looking to take a trip down memory lane and relive some classic fighting games then this collection is perfect for you, especially if you are a fan of superhero fighting games.

Credit: Nintendo of America

There were made enhancements across all the games in the Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection, and new features such as custom match, and spectator were introduced.

Furthermore, multiple display filters were added, as well as one-button special moves. So if you are new to fighting games, you will have an easier time getting used to the controls, especially the special moves.

This is a very good chance, as there are plenty of new players who move away from fighting games because of how hard the controls are to master. At the same time, it might not please some of the older players.

We will update this article with new information about the Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection as soon as it's available, so make sure to bookmark it.