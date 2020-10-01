header decal
01 Oct 2020

GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 1 October - Brawler podium car, 2x payout on Stunt Races, Discounts & more

Rockstar is back with another month of new content, bonuses and more. Here's what's arrived this week!

Feature

24 Sep 2020

GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 24 September - 2x payout on Bunker Stock, New Discounts, Content & more

We go again in Los Santos, but what goods will be on offer from Rockstar when we log on this week?

GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 17 September - 3x payout on Overtime Rumble, Itali GTB podium car, discounts & more

17 Sep 2020

GTA Online PS5 - PS5 Showcase, Release Date, Free to Play, Cash, Perks & more

The Rockstar smash is going to hit its third line of consoles, and there's some online rewards in store!

16 Sep 2020

Grand Theft Auto

GTA V PS5: PS5 Release Date and Price, Reveal Trailer, Online, Free GTA Cash, latest news & more

That's right, the most popular game in the Grand Theft Auto series is making its way to next gen.

16 Sep 2020

Grand Theft Auto

Is a GTA 6 announcement right around the corner?

Fans are waiting for a new title from Rockstar. Could this be the announcement we're waiting for?

12 Sep 2020

Grand Theft Auto

GTA Online Summer Update: Tips & Tricks for new Business Battles

The Summer Update has brought new missions and these tips and tricks will help you steal the loot!

10 Sep 2020

GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 10 September - 2x payout on Bunker Stock, Coquette D10 podium car, discounts & more

The second patch of the month is on its way to Los Santos and we've covered exactly what to expect!

10 Sep 2020

*UPDATED* GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 3 September - PS Plus BONUS, Penumbra FF Podium Car, Bonus Payouts, Discounts & more

Rockstar is back for another month of patch updates, so we've covered exactly what's arriving this week.

03 Sep 2020

Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Next-Gen Remaster: 7 Features we want to see on PS5 and Xbox Series X

The online world of Los Santos is coming to next-gen consoles, so we've created the ultimate wishlist!

02 Sep 2020

Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Online: Weekly Update Patch Notes: 27 August - Progen PR4 podium car, 3x payout for Open Wheel, Discounts & more

The final patch of the month has arrived to Los Santos and you can find out exactly what's arrived here.

27 Aug 2020

Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 27 August – 3x payout on Open Wheel Races, Progen PR4 podium car, Discounts & more

Rockstar is back with their final patch of the month and you can find all the new content here!

27 Aug 2020

GTA V Online Weekly Update REVEALED: 20 August – 3x payout on Trap Door, Pfister 811 Podium Car, Discounts & more

After the Summer Update arrived last week, what has Rockstar got in store for us this time around?

20 Aug 2020

GTA Online: Update is lightweight, but that's ok - Los Santos Summer Update Reactions

There was a lot of hype, but with extenuating circumstances it's not surprising its a small update

12 Aug 2020

Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Online Weekly Update: Summer Update Patch Notes - New Missions, Vehicles, Discounts & more

The Summer Update might be arriving to Los Santos, but will Rockstar also be releasing a weekly patch?

11 Aug 2020

Grand Theft Auto

*UPDATED* GTA Online Summer Update: New Cars have landed! Open Wheel, vehicles, discounts, prices, off-roaders, tunable sports cars & more

Grab one of a dozen new sets of wheels coming to Rockstar's biggest online game - and race them as well!

11 Aug 2020

Grand Theft Auto

*UPDATED* GTA Online Summer Update: New Missions - Business Battles, Adversary Modes, & Superyacht co-op missions

Whether you want to fight in a casino or on a yacht, there's plenty to do in Rockstar's newest GTA update.

11 Aug 2020

