Vice City FC confirmed?

It's been three weeks since Rockstar Games released THAT trailer, and despite the distant 2025 launch date, everyone can't stop talking about GTA 6.

When we say everyone, that includes us too. After all, we've waited for over 12 years to get to this point, so the excitement levels won't be dwindling anytime soon.

RealSport101 has already looked at whether or not Inter Miami and Lionel Messi will make an appearance in GTA 6, so it would be rude to forget about Miami FC, who could be in with an even better chance of featuring!

Miami FC set for main GTA 6 role

Although we were able to take away a nice chunk of information from the first trailer, there is so much that remains unknown about GTA 6, including features, storylines, characters, and the map.

Despite this, the trailer does give us some answers when it comes to authentic locations in Florida's fictional state of Leonida.

Kaseya Center, which is the home of professional Basketball team Miami Heat, can be spotted in the trailer, confirming that real-life stadiums and arenas will be in the game.

Interestingly, Miami FC's FIU Stadium is a short distance from other locations seen in the trailer, such as Miami International Airport and the Everglades, hinting at its possible inclusion.

While it shouldn't be entirely ruled out, Inter Miami CF are perhaps less likely to feature due to their stadium being based in Fort Lauderdale, which is yet to be a confirmed location in GTA 6.

As a result, that leaves Miami FC in pole position to become the main fictional football team in the next instalment of the Grand Theft Auto series. Miami FC won't be officially licensed in GTA 6, but they can still be used for Rockstar's equivalent version, with Vice City FC a potential option.

