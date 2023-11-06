Genshin Impact All-Devouring Narwhal Boss Guide: Location, how to beat it, and best team comp

The All-Devouring Narwhal is finally arriving as a Weekly Boss in Genshin Impact Version 4.2. Those of you who have been paying attention might recognise this magnificent whale from the end of Childe's vision in Genshin Impact Version 4.1. However, fans of Childe will be able to remember this creature as far back as Childe's boss fight in Liyue, where he summons mini versions of the All-Devouring Narwhal.

Today, we'll be taking a look at the upcoming All-Devouring Narwhal weekly boss and where you can expect to find it. This massive creature of the primordial sea has finally broken free and is wreaking havoc across Fontaine. Learn about its location, attack patterns, materials, best comps, and how to beat it!

Table of contents Genshin Impact All-Devouring Narwhal Location Genshin Impact All-Devouring Narwhal Attack patterns Tips and tricks to defeat All-Devouring Narwhal Best team comps for All-Devouring Narwhal All-Devouring Narwhal Drop rewards

Genshin Impact All-Devouring Narwhal Location

The All-Devouring Narwhal has only recently escaped from the Primordial Sea, and you can face it in the Dungeon, "Shadow of Another World". You will unlock this boss by making progress in the main story.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

Currently, the exact location of the All-Devouring Narwhal is unknown. However, we face it in a mysterious dimension with a starry sky that seems to be cut off from the rest of the world.

Genshin Impact All-Devouring Narwhal Attack patterns

Whale Phase

The All-Devouring Narwhal boss fight is incredibly tough and will be broken up into two phases. The first phase has you fight the giant whale and build up the rage meter next to its HP bar.

This meter is the key to victory, and you need to fill it up by destroying the energy orbs the whale will spawn using Pneuma/Ousia damage, as the whale will instantly kill you otherwise. Here are all the attacks in this phase:

Dives from the sky, targetting you.

Ripples appear under you, and the whale shows up to damage in an AoE.

Rises from the middle and summons several rays of light that mark an area before dealing AoE damage.

Performs a belly flop and spawns cones that explode with a delay

Spawns the Eye of the Maelstrom, which will suck you in and instantly kill you. Use Pneuma/Ousia to destroy it.

click to enlarge + 4

Shadow Phantom Phase

Once you fill up the meter, the whale will devour you, and you'll enter a different space. Here, you have to fight the Shadow Phantom inside the whale. The Shadow Phantom wields a two-handed sword and can perform Electro and Hydro attacks.

You defeat it by destroying its shield. Whenever you get swallowed and defeat the Shadow Phantom, you deal a huge chunk of damage to the All-Devouring Narwhal. Here are the attacks to expect from the Shadow Phantom:

Teleports and performs a horizontal slash followed by a vertical slash.

Slashes downwards and summons electro attacks from the sky.

Turns into a shield similar to the Whirlpool from the Eye of the Maelstrom. Destroy with Ousia/Pneuma.

Summons several Hydro turrets to bombard you with regular attacks.

click to enlarge + 4

Tips and tricks to defeat All-Devouring Narwhal

The All-Devouring Narwhal has a 70% resistance to Hydro damage, so it's best to avoid using Hydro characters .

. In the Shadow Phantom phase, it has a 70% resistance to Electro damage.

You should make use of Pneuma and Ousia to destroy the Eye of the Maelstrom and grab the All-Devouring Narwhal's attention. Once angered, it will swallow you. Do not dodge this.

to destroy the Eye of the Maelstrom and grab the All-Devouring Narwhal's attention. Once angered, it will swallow you. This fight is a matter of resilience, and dodging the All-Devouring Narwhal's massive AoE will be instrumental to victory. Bring loads of food with buffs and revives.

Defeating the Shadow Phantom will allow you to chunk the whale for a ton of damage.

Damage the Shadow Phantom's shield with Pneuma/Ousia.

The Shadow Phantom becomes more aggressive the longer the fight goes on. Focus on destroying the shield.

If you can't defeat the All-Devouring Narwhal, the game will allow you to lower the difficulty.

click to enlarge + 4

Best team comps for All-Devouring Narwhal

Here are some suggestions for characters that you should definitely bring to the All-Devouring Narwhal boss fight.

DPS

Wriothesley

Lyney

Alhaitham

Diluc

Tighnari

Ganyu

Sub-DPS

Nahida

Raiden Shogun

Xiangling

Albedo

Support

Zhongli

Bennet

Furina

Charlotte

Kazuha

Baizhu

Pneuma/Ousia

Lynette

Hydro Traveler

Wriothesley

Lyney

Freminet

Furina

Charlotte

Neuvillette

All-Devouring Narwhal Drop rewards

The All-Devouring Narwhal Drops the following rewards:

EXP

Mora

Artifacts(Gladiator/Wanderer's Troupe)

Midlander Billets

Varunada Lazurite

Lightless Silk String

Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom

Lightless Mass

