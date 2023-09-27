Genshin Impact Fontaine Archon Quest Acts 3 & 4 Walkthrough

The new Version 4.1 update has arrived! In this guide, we will walk you through the Archon Quest Chapter IV: Acts 3 & 4. In this update, we have new characters, exciting quests, a plethora of additional features, and fresh areas to explore.
After the Version 4.0 Archon Quest, Neuvillette has asked the Traveler to visit the imprisoned Childe in the Fortress of Meropide. To get inside the Fortress, which runs on its own, the Traveler must disguise themselves as a criminal who has been caught and convicted.
While searching for Childe, the Traveler will meet Wriothesley, the administrator of the Fortress of Meropide, and look into some incidents that have taken place in the prison. Check out what the latest Genshin Impact update brings.
How to unlock Fontaine Archon Quest Act 3 and 4
The Archon Quest line of Genshin Impact 4.1 Fontaine is coming with a substantial update with two new acts: "To the Stars Shining in the Depths" and "Cataclysm's Quickening." Plus, two fresh Story Quests are in the mix, one for Wriothesley ("Cerberus Chapter: Act I") and the other for Neuvillette ("Diluvies Chapter: Act I").
Here is the list of requirements for both Archon Quest Act 3 and 4.
Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act III "To the Stars Shining in the Depths"
Quest Unlock Criteria:
- Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above
- Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act II "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason"
Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act IV "Cataclysm's Quickening"
Quest Unlock Criteria:
- Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above
- Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act III "To the Stars Shining in the Depths"
Fontaine Archon Quest Act 3 walkthrough
"To the Stars Shining in the Depths" is the third act in Chapter IV of the Archon Quests. There are four quests in this act and we will get you through them.
- A Tea Party Most Thorny
- Fortress of Meropide
- The Proscribed, Hidden in Plain Sight
- Lost in Deep Seas
A Tea Party Most Thorny
Follow these steps to complete the quest:
- Return to Spina di Rosula's base in the Court of Fontaine
- Talk to Neuvillette
- Go to Café Lucerne
- Find Neuvillette at the entrance to the Fortress of Meropide
- Ride the lift and enter the Fortress of Meropide
- Talk to Marette and complete the required procedures
- Follow Deakin
Completing the quest grants the Wonders of the World achievement Visitor to the "Aquarium".
Fortress of Meropide
In this quest, you have 16 steps:
- Ride the lift
- Go to the corners of the corridors
- Talk to Wriothesley at the Coupon Cafeteria
- Talk to Wriothesley at the Pankration Ring
- Talk to Wriothesley at the dormitories
- Go to the infirmary and talk to Wriothesley
- Go to the Coupon Cafeteria to get some food
- Return to the dormitories and talk to Fielding
- Go to the production zone to talk to Grainville
- Process widget [sic]
- Take the widget
- Give the products to Grainville
- Keep looking for Lyney in the area
- Keep looking for Lyney
- Go to the Coupon Cafeteria to get some food
- Return to the dormitories to rest
The Proscribed, Hidden in Plain Sight
In the third part of "To the Stars Shining in the Depths," you have to complete the following objectives during your time in the Fortress of Meropide to advance the story:
- Choose to go to the production zone in the morning and gather information
- While working the morning shift, apply for continuous working shifts with Grainville.
- Find an opportunity to look around and collect clues regarding the "strange meat." (0/3)
- Choose to go to the Pankration Ring in the afternoon and gather information
- Go to the Pankration Ring after earning 3,000 Credit Coupons
- Try to move about freely and gather clues regarding the Strange Blood-Colored Liquid (0/3)
Completing the quest grants the Wonders of the World achievement of Fortress Corner Society's Rule
Lost in Deep Seas
There are seven steps in the final part of Genshin Impact 4.1 Fontaine Act 3 of the Archon Quest Chapter IV:
- Continue asking around for clues
- Return and investigate again
- Ask the trio that hangs out together often (0/3)
- Ask the guard at the dormitories
- Go to where the rumoured pipes are
- Enter the pipe
- Return to the dormitories
Fontaine Archon Quest Act 4 walkthrough
"Cataclysm's Quickening" is the fourth act in Genshin Impact 4.1 Fontaine Chapter IV of the Archon Quests. You have to complete five quests.
1. Into the Deepwater Murk
2. The Truth Shrouded in Shadow
3. Secret Keepers and Forbidden Zones
4. Calamitous Tread
5. A Moment's Respite
Into the Deepwater Murk
Follow four steps in the first part of "Cataclysm's Quickening".
- Investigate freely (0/3)
- Go to the production zone to search for Lyney
- Enter the Infirmary to obtain intelligence
- Return to the dormitories
The Truth Shrouded in Shadow
After you finish the previous quest, the seven new steps await:
- Go to the production zone to search for Lyney
- Head to the Infirmary in secret
- Search for clues in the Infirmary (0/3)
- Try to understand the situation of the people around (0/2)
- Go back to the Infirmary with Freminet
- Look for clues concerning Childe
- Dive into the water to continue your investigation
Note that the active party is limited to a trial Freminet during steps 6 and 7.
Secret Keepers and Forbidden Zones
In the third part of "Cataclysm's Quickening," complete these steps:
- Go to the Duke's Office
- Talk to Wriothesley
- Follow Wriothesley
- Follow Wriothesley
- Follow Wriothesley and explore ahead
Note: The active party is limited to the Traveler During step 4
Calamitous Tread
In the penultimate quest of the Fontaine Archon Quest Act 4, follow these nine steps:
- Return to the Infirmary
- Go to the cafeteria
- Return to the dormitories to rest
- Check on the situation outside
- Go to the office
- Go to the Forbidden Zone
- Go to the opera house
- Accompany Furina
- Follow The Knave to the exit
Note: The active party will be limited to the Traveler during step 9.
A Moment's Respite
The fifth and final part of the Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act IV comes with three steps:
- Return to the prison to learn more about everyone's situation (0/4)
- Talk to Wriothesley
- Return to the dormitories to rest
Completing the Genshin Impact 4.1 Fontaine quest grants the Wonders of the World achievement Cataclysm's Quickening.
