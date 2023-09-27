Genshin Impact Fontaine Archon Quest Acts 3 & 4 Walkthrough

The new Version 4.1 update has arrived! In this guide, we will walk you through the Archon Quest Chapter IV: Acts 3 & 4. In this update, we have new characters, exciting quests, a plethora of additional features, and fresh areas to explore.

After the Version 4.0 Archon Quest, Neuvillette has asked the Traveler to visit the imprisoned Childe in the Fortress of Meropide. To get inside the Fortress, which runs on its own, the Traveler must disguise themselves as a criminal who has been caught and convicted.

While searching for Childe, the Traveler will meet Wriothesley, the administrator of the Fortress of Meropide, and look into some incidents that have taken place in the prison. Check out what the latest Genshin Impact update brings.

How to unlock Fontaine Archon Quest Act 3 and 4

The Archon Quest line of Genshin Impact 4.1 Fontaine is coming with a substantial update with two new acts: "To the Stars Shining in the Depths" and "Cataclysm's Quickening." Plus, two fresh Story Quests are in the mix, one for Wriothesley ("Cerberus Chapter: Act I") and the other for Neuvillette ("Diluvies Chapter: Act I").

click to enlarge + 5 The new Genshin Impact Fontaine update is here!

Here is the list of requirements for both Archon Quest Act 3 and 4.

Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act III "To the Stars Shining in the Depths"

Quest Unlock Criteria:

Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above

Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act II "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason"

Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act IV "Cataclysm's Quickening"

Quest Unlock Criteria:

Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above

Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act III "To the Stars Shining in the Depths"

Fontaine Archon Quest Act 3 walkthrough

"To the Stars Shining in the Depths" is the third act in Chapter IV of the Archon Quests. There are four quests in this act and we will get you through them.

click to enlarge + 5 Neuvillette

A Tea Party Most Thorny Fortress of Meropide The Proscribed, Hidden in Plain Sight Lost in Deep Seas

A Tea Party Most Thorny

Follow these steps to complete the quest:

Return to Spina di Rosula's base in the Court of Fontaine

Talk to Neuvillette

Go to Café Lucerne

Find Neuvillette at the entrance to the Fortress of Meropide

Ride the lift and enter the Fortress of Meropide

Talk to Marette and complete the required procedures

Follow Deakin

Completing the quest grants the Wonders of the World achievement Visitor to the "Aquarium".

Fortress of Meropide

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse

In this quest, you have 16 steps:

Ride the lift

Go to the corners of the corridors

Talk to Wriothesley at the Coupon Cafeteria

Talk to Wriothesley at the Pankration Ring

Talk to Wriothesley at the dormitories

Go to the infirmary and talk to Wriothesley

Go to the Coupon Cafeteria to get some food

Return to the dormitories and talk to Fielding

Go to the production zone to talk to Grainville

Process widget [sic]

Take the widget

Give the products to Grainville

Keep looking for Lyney in the area

Keep looking for Lyney

Go to the Coupon Cafeteria to get some food

Return to the dormitories to rest

The Proscribed, Hidden in Plain Sight

In the third part of "To the Stars Shining in the Depths," you have to complete the following objectives during your time in the Fortress of Meropide to advance the story:

Choose to go to the production zone in the morning and gather information

While working the morning shift, apply for continuous working shifts with Grainville.

Find an opportunity to look around and collect clues regarding the "strange meat." (0/3)

Choose to go to the Pankration Ring in the afternoon and gather information

Go to the Pankration Ring after earning 3,000 Credit Coupons

Try to move about freely and gather clues regarding the Strange Blood-Colored Liquid (0/3)

Completing the quest grants the Wonders of the World achievement of Fortress Corner Society's Rule

Lost in Deep Seas

There are seven steps in the final part of Genshin Impact 4.1 Fontaine Act 3 of the Archon Quest Chapter IV:

Continue asking around for clues

Return and investigate again

Ask the trio that hangs out together often (0/3)

Ask the guard at the dormitories

Go to where the rumoured pipes are

Enter the pipe

Return to the dormitories

Fontaine Archon Quest Act 4 walkthrough

"Cataclysm's Quickening" is the fourth act in Genshin Impact 4.1 Fontaine Chapter IV of the Archon Quests. You have to complete five quests.

click to enlarge + 5 Wriothesley

1. Into the Deepwater Murk

2. The Truth Shrouded in Shadow

3. Secret Keepers and Forbidden Zones

4. Calamitous Tread

5. A Moment's Respite

Into the Deepwater Murk

Follow four steps in the first part of "Cataclysm's Quickening".

Investigate freely (0/3)

Go to the production zone to search for Lyney

Enter the Infirmary to obtain intelligence

Return to the dormitories

The Truth Shrouded in Shadow

After you finish the previous quest, the seven new steps await:

Go to the production zone to search for Lyney

Head to the Infirmary in secret

Search for clues in the Infirmary (0/3)

Try to understand the situation of the people around (0/2)

Go back to the Infirmary with Freminet

Look for clues concerning Childe

Dive into the water to continue your investigation

Note that the active party is limited to a trial Freminet during steps 6 and 7.

Secret Keepers and Forbidden Zones

In the third part of "Cataclysm's Quickening," complete these steps:

Go to the Duke's Office

Talk to Wriothesley

Follow Wriothesley

Follow Wriothesley

Follow Wriothesley and explore ahead

Note: The active party is limited to the Traveler During step 4

Calamitous Tread

In the penultimate quest of the Fontaine Archon Quest Act 4, follow these nine steps:

Return to the Infirmary

Go to the cafeteria

Return to the dormitories to rest

Check on the situation outside

Go to the office

Go to the Forbidden Zone

Go to the opera house

Accompany Furina

Follow The Knave to the exit

Note: The active party will be limited to the Traveler during step 9.

A Moment's Respite

The fifth and final part of the Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act IV comes with three steps:

Return to the prison to learn more about everyone's situation (0/4)

Talk to Wriothesley

Return to the dormitories to rest

Completing the Genshin Impact 4.1 Fontaine quest grants the Wonders of the World achievement Cataclysm's Quickening.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse

Interested in learning more about Genshin Impact? We've got you covered. Dive right into our Version 4.1 overview, and our guide on all the much-needed QoL changes coming to Version 4.1. We have also gathered all available information regarding the upcoming Version 4.2 update, including release date, potential banners, and more!

Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters. On top of that, the 4.3 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.