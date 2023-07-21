Genshin Impact Sigewinne: Release date, official character design, voice actors, lore, and more

From nicknames like "cotton candy girl" to the endearing "sea slug creature”, all the names that the Genshin Impact fandom has bestowed upon Sigewinne prior to her debut perfectly encapsulate her irresistible charm. Sigewinne's pastel colour scheme, combined with her cute antics, creates a striking contrast with the darker and more composed Wriothesley in the Fontaine teaser, "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast".

Sigewinne’s childlike demeanour sets her apart from the more austere 18 new Fontaine characters that have been unveiled. Read on to discover everything we know about Sigewinne, including her lore, release date, playability, and more!

Who is Sigewinne?

Sigewinne has sea slug-like ears protruding from her head, candy-red eyes, a bed of fluffy lilac hair, and a puffy uniform adorned with an array of ribbons. She even wears bunny gloves! Her adorable qualities have captured the hearts of Genshin fans worldwide even before her debut in the bombshell Fontaine trailer "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast". Her whimsical design is a refreshing departure from her more serious counterparts.

Prior to Sigewinne’s official debut in the Fontaine trailer, it had been leaked that she works as a nurse, a speculation further reinforced by leaked images showcasing a nurse hat that sits on top of her head. From what we can glean from her short appearance in the trailer, and considering her closeness to prison warden Wriothesley, we can infer that she likely serves as medical personnel in the expansive underground prison of Fontaine.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse Sigewinne offers Wriothesley a drink

In the trailer, she was shown sitting at a table together with the "silent and rugged" Wriothesley. During the scene, Wriothesley playfully rejects Sigewinne's dubiously colourful drink, opting for a cup of tea instead.

Keen fans have observed that Wriothesley is ridden with scars, which has led to speculation that the two characters may have grown close due to Sigewinne having to take care of him regularly. Perhaps her colourful drink might have medicinal properties. Additionally, some fans have also pointed out that their endearing dynamic is reminiscent of Klee and Kaeya, noting the playful and brother-sister-like relationship they seem to share.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse Disgruntled Sigewinne

The debut of Sigewinne is met with much fanfare, primarily because it seems she belongs to a new species that will be introduced with the launch of Fontaine. Her physical characteristics bear a striking resemblance to nudibranch sea slugs, with sensory organs akin to long ears, known as rhinophores. Observant fans have noticed that her petite stature is very similar to that of Fontaine’s Melusine, whom we saw strolling the streets of Fontaine in the trailer.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse Melusine of Fontaine

The name Sigewinne may have a historical and literary reference in the Middle High German epic poems Ortnit and Wolfdietrich, particularly in their D versions, where a character named Sigeminne, also known as Sigewinne, takes centre stage.

Will Sigewinne be playable?

Yes, Sigewinne will be playable. According to credible leaks, she will be a 5-star Hydro Bow user.

Sigewinne release date

Sigewinne is expected to make her first appearance in the Fontaine Archon Quest with the release of Version 4.0 on 16 August 2023. However, players may not be able to recruit her as a playable unit until after Version 4.1. Credible leaks suggest that Lyney will be the only new 5-star character on the Version 4.0 character banners, with his siblings Lynette and Freminet accompanying him as 4-star units.

Get ahead of the curve, and start planning your Primogem savings with our Fontaine character banner schedule here!

Loading...

Sigewinne Japanese and English Voice Actors

Sigewinne will be voiced by Hina Kino in Japanese, and Sarah Williams in English.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse Sigewinne voice actor

Learn more about the decorated cast of voice actors of the upcoming Fontaine characters in our guide here!

That's all we have on Sigewinne for now. Feel free to check out our guides on other upcoming Fontaine characters like Wriothesley and Navia.

Fontaine is just on the horizon. Interested in learning about everything you need to know about the upcoming major region of Version 4.0? We've got you covered. Dive right into our guide on the 18 new Fontaine characters and deep dive into Fontaine!