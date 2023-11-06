Curious to learn about the new Genshin Impact World boss, Hydro Tulpa? Genshin Impact Version 4.2 is coming with a host of new content, as unveiled in the 4.2 live stream. In this guide, we will take you through everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Hydro Tulpa boss.

The newest update has been much anticipated by players, and unfortunately, the 4.2 livestream went through some unforeseen delays. However, the hype is back, and players have high expectations. The Hydro Tulpa boss will be available to battle against on 8 November 2023, so let’s find out how you can beat it!

To find out more about all the upcoming content, here's everything you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters, one of whom is the Hydro Archon Furina. Also, check out all the quality-of-life changes coming to Genshin Impact in Version 4.2.

Genshin Impact Hydro Tulpa location

The Genshin Impact Hydro Tulpa boss is a new world boss that is dropping into the game with the new update of 4.2. You will be able to come across this boss in the region of Fontaine, which is the latest new map addition to Genshin Impact.

You can find the Hydro Tulpa boss north of Elynas in Fontaine. The enemy is underwater, which means you need to use your diving skills to get to the location. The exact area is called Chemin de L’Espoir. The Hydro Tulpa is on a seabed which is covered in ruins.

You don’t need to fulfil any additional requirements to fight this boss, but you should take on the Fontaine quests and be able to dive underwater. Thus, you can complete the Archon quest "Song of the Dragon and Freedom".

Genshin Impact Hydro Tulpa attack patterns

The new boss is humanoid, as is it formed with water droplets. The attacks include water spears and melee, as shown in the 4.2 livestream. The player dodges a spear that the Hydro Tulpa sends in their way. So, make sure to stay out of the way when you see the spears coming!

The Hydro Tulpa can spawn Half-Tulpas which deal additional damage. These can be absorbed by the boss, which contributes to its strength and attacking power.

There are likely to be multiple phases to the attacks. When you deal enough damage, it will trigger the next phase, so be on your guard!

Tips and tricks to defeat the Hydro Tulpa in Genshin Impact

You should try to disrupt the absorption of the Half-Tulpas by using elemental attacks such as Freeze and Melt. Remember that the boss is 60% resistant to Hydro attacks, while it is only 10% for other types of damage including physical attacks.

To protect yourself from Hydro damage, consider taking a Desiccant Potion, which will increase your water resistance by 25% for 300 seconds.

The respawn time is about 3-5 minutes, so if you want to fight the boss again, teleport to another area and come back to spend more Resin so you can fight the Hydro Tulpa again.

Best team comp for Hydro Tulpa

You will need to pick characters that can survive the fight, as the Hydro Tulpa has a huge vat of health (816 thousand at level 90). You might want to take a healer in your roster to help your characters recover from the powerful AoE attacks.

Pyro, Cryo, and Dendro work best as you will need to make quick work of the baby Tulpas that spawn. Check back soon for the updated team comps of which characters work best against the Hydro Tulpa!

Hydro Tulpa drop rewards

In Genshin Impact 4.2, players will be able to see the Hydro Archon Furina, for the first time. As she is a new playable character, players are interested to learn how they can Ascend her character.

As the Hydro Tulpa Boss is also dropping into this update, it is speculated that you can use the items dropped by this boss to Ascend the upcoming Fontaine characters Furina and Charlotte.

You need to spend 40 Resin to begin the battle, and the drops include 2-3 units of a new item, which is called Water That Failed To Ascend.

In addition to the new material, you may also receive:

Varuna Lazurite Sliver

Varuna Lazurite Fragment

Varuna Lazurite Chunk

Varuna Lazurite Gemstone

3-star artifact set pieces (Berserker, The Exile, Adventurer, Prayers of Destiny)

4-star artifact set pieces (Berserker, The Exile, Prayers of Destiny, Gladiator's Finale, Wanderer's Troupe)

5-star artifact set pieces (Gladiator's Finale, Wanderer's Troupe)

Mora

Adventure EXP

Companionship EXP

That's the end of our guide to beating the Hydro Tulpa in Genshin Impact!

