FM24 Winter Update is Around the Corner

The calendar has turned to 2024 and the global transfer window is open, which means Football Manager 2024 players are about to get a glimpse of what is to come.

Every year, Sports Interactive does a big database & gameplay update to Football Manager to update players and keep the game in line with the real world.

Here's everything you need to know about the FM24 Winter Update.

The annual Winter Update for Football Manager has a number of official names from Sports Interactive. Last year we had a Main Data Update along with a patch, and we can expect a similar format this year.

The Winter Update should arrive after the January transfer window closes, as it will include the moves that clubs make in real life to strengthen their squads.

That's already started, with FM24 wonderkid Vitor Roque heading to Barcelona after completing a move that was agreed to in the summer.

We can expect the Winter Update to land in Football Manager 2024 around the end of February or start of March.

The data update won't just be players moving around the world, but there will be changes to existing players too in both their Current Ability (CA) and Potential Ability (PA).

Last year's Winter Update saw big bumps in CA for Arsenal players thanks to their success in the Premier League. That likely means that Aston Villa players like Ollie Watkins and Douglas Luiz get positive moves while other teams like Chelsea see their players get worse.

We're also likely to see those in Saudi Arabia have their ratings slashed to bring that league down a little.

Speaking of Saudi Arabia, players have seen huge money offers continue to fly in for players deep into their saves. It's been a polarising part of the game and one that could be changing. We might see a deep save reduction in Saudi money, which is something we would appreciate.

There are also plenty of issues with goalkeeper play and some movement issues that could well be on the bug-fixing list for Sports Interactive. The bug tracker forum is full of issues, but with the big change to Unity coming in Football Manager 2025 we might not see many major fixes this winter.

