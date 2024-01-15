Manage from the touchline from the comfort of your own home.

Football Manager is the ultimate football simulator that allows you to lead your favourite team to glory, all from the comfort of your own home. However, unless you're content playing FM Mobile, you're going to need a platform to play it on, and there's arguably no better platform than the best PC for Football Manager 2024.

The best laptops for Football Manager may take exception to that statement, but most pre-built PCs have the advantage over laptops in that they're often cheaper, yet typically boast better specs which, if you choose wisely, can more than outperform the game's system requirements.

This is especially true if you opt for one of the best gaming PCs, which usually come with tons of RAM, plenty of storage, and powerful CPUs and graphics cards to boot. You don't need a gaming PC to play Football Manager though. You can, in fact, comfortably load and play it on something built for everyday use, like this Dell XPS 8950.

Fortunately, we've covered both these bases and more with our selection, which also takes into account price, reviews, and, of course, performance. So, if you're after something that can run one of the best football games on the market without a hitch, make sure you stick around, because we've picked out five great options for you to consider.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Dell

1. Dell XPS 8950

Best everyday PC for Football Manager

OS: Windows 11 Home - CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 - Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 770 Shared Memory - RAM: 2 x 8GB DDR5 - Memory: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

Unless you've managed to figure out a real-life infinite money glitch (if so, please tell us how), you're unlikely to be looking for a PC to just play Football Manager on. Chances are, you want something to work on, stream videos, and play games in your spare time, and that's where the Dell XPS 8950 comes in.

It's available in several different configurations, including some built more specifically for gaming. However, the base model we've picked out is a great all-rounder, boasting a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700 alongside a massive 16GB of DDR5 RAM to handle fairly complex tasks like simulating a football game quickly and effectively. Okay, its Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU may not be quite as impressive, but Football Manager's graphics aren't known for being as demanding as a game like EA FC, so you don't actually need an overly powerful graphics card anyway.

You also get a decent amount of storage as it comes with a 512GB SSD. This space means you can download plenty of face packs as well as store several work-related files on it if you need to. Plus, it comes with the latest Windows 11 Home operating system.

In short, the Dell XPS 8950 is a very solid pre-built PC that strikes a good balance between being great for gaming and everyday use.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: ASUS

2. ASUS ROG G22CH

Best gaming PC for Football Manager

OS: Windows 11 Home - CPU: Intel 16-Core i7-13700KF - Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 12GB - RAM: 2 x 16GB DDR5 - Memory: 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD + 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD

Although we've waxed lyrical about a PC that provides the best of both worlds, some of you will be after something to play everything from Football Manager to the latest AAA titles on. If that's you, then the ASUS ROG G22CH could be your answer.

The top-level summary is this thing is a beast. It rocks a seriously powerful Intel i7-13700KF processor, boasting 16 cores to handle multiple tasks simultaneously with ease. It also comes with a GeForce RTX 4070, with 12GB of DDR6X graphical memory. All this may be a tad overkill for Football Manager, but at least you know your game won't be burdened by long processing times and stuttering graphics.

Helping out on that front is its 32GB of DDR5 RAM that can hit speeds of up to 4800MHz. Plus, this thing offers plenty of storage with not one, but two SSDs that total 2TB worth of storage put together.

As a result, you'll be able to download multiple games alongside Football Manager onto this ASUS ROG G22CH, load them quickly, and play them without any hiccups thanks to the sheer power of this excellent gaming PC.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Apple

3. Apple 2023 iMac

Best Apple PC for Football Manager

OS: Mac OS - CPU: 8-core Apple M3 - Graphics: 10-core M3 - RAM: 8GB - Memory: 256GB SSD

If you're after an all-in-one solution to your PC needs, Apple is often the way to go, especially when the company puts out something as great as the 2023 iMac that comes with a stunning 24-inch display as part of its complete desktop package.

Its 4.5K Retina screen isn't its only upside though. This iMac packs quite a punch thanks to Apple's next-generation M3 chip providing all the power you need to fly through an entire season in next to no time. You also get a decent amount of storage and RAM for the game as well as other tasks, although you do have the option of more memory if you're willing to invest just a little bit more.

As it's made by Apple, it's highly compatible with the company's entire product range too. So, if you need to transfer tactics you jotted down in your iPhone's Notes, you can do so with ease at the touch of a button essentially. It also comes with a built-in 1080p webcam if you need it for a work call, for instance, and six speakers if you want to listen to that wonderful Champions League music out loud.

Ultimately, there's a lot to like about an iMac, especially considering it's an all-in-one desktop PC that's ready to go if you're itching to jump in and play Football Manager.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: CyberPowerPC

4. CyberPowerPC Wyvern

Best budget PC for Football Manager

OS: Windows 11 Home - CPU: Intel Core i5-10400F - Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8GB - RAM: 16GB DDR4 - Memory: 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD

There's no beating around the bush, buying a new PC is expensive, especially one for gaming. However, since Football Manager isn't overly taxing, you can get away with buying a relatively inexpensive PC, like this CyberPowerPC Wyvern, that'll do more than an adequate job at running the game.

In actual fact, the Wyvern will do a very good job at running Football Manager as it boasts some pretty impressive internal spec. Take, for example, its Intel Core i5-10400F CPU and GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, both of which more than exceed the game's minimum system requirements.

You also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a rather nippy 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD, plus plenty of ports and connectivity options for all your peripherals. Oh, it comes with a one-year free subscription to Norton 360 VPN too, adding an extra element of security for both daily life and gaming.

All of this comes at a fairly modest price tag, one that shines extra bright when you compare it to what you'd get in return for your investment if you went down the laptop route. It's definitely a PC worth checking out if your current desktop is overdue for an upgrade.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Acer

5. Acer Predator Orion 3000 PO3-640

Best midrange PC for Football Manager

OS: Windows 11 Home - CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12400F - Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 - RAM: 16GB DDR4 - Memory: 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD

Last but not least, we have the Acer Predator Orion 3000 PO3-640, an excellent choice if you've got a little more cash to spend but don't want to completely break the bank by buying a new PC for Football Manager.

Coming from the Predator range, this thing is built with gaming in mind. That means it is well-positioned to take on a game such as Football Manager, especially when its specs exceed the minimum system requirements by a fair margin.

With a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor coupled with a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, it's got plenty of graphical and general processing power; enough, anyway, to simulate years into the future in next to no time. What's more, it comes with a roomy 1TB SSD that gives you more than enough storage, and 16GB of RAM that will allow you to run more than just Football Manager if you need to.

It also looks pretty cool, with its FrostBlade cooling fans lit up in blue on full display. That won't necessarily save you from a dip in form, but at least you'll have a nice PC to look at when you're trying to fix your tactics.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Buying a new PC, whether for everyday use or gaming, can be confusing. Don't worry though; we've answered some of the most commonly asked queries in relation to Football Manager below.

What are the minimum system requirements for Football Manager 2024?

Whether you're on a laptop or PC, you need to be aware of the game's system requirements to make sure your setup can handle the game. Fortunately, the game isn't overly demanding, so the minimum requirements aren't that bad:

Requires: a 64-bit processor and operating system

a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 Processor: Intel Core 2 or AMD Athlon 64 X2

Intel Core 2 or AMD Athlon 64 X2 Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: Intel GMA X4500, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT, AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650

Intel GMA X4500, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT, AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 7 GB available space

However, we'd suggest going for a slightly more powerful PC to run the game quicker and to showcase the 3D graphics at their absolute best. This is especially important if you're looking to run a save multiple years into the future as there'll be a ton of data to process each day you simulated.

How do you configure your settings for Football Manager 2024?

To enhance the performance of Football Manager, optimising your device settings is crucial for an improved gaming experience. Consider the following recommendations to ensure you get the most out of the game:

Access your control panel and select the 'Maximum Performance' or 'High Performance' power settings. This will make sure your PC is running at its best during gameplay. Check that you have the correct graphics card selected for Football Manager. If you have an NVIDIA card, open the NVIDIA control panel. Navigate to '3D settings' and 'program settings', then add 'fm.exe'. We'd recommend you run the game using the more powerful NVIDIA card rather than integrated graphics. For AMD/ATI Radeon cards, go to Graphics > PowerPlay. Set this to 'Plugged In' and the battery to 'Maximum Performance'. Then, if the option is available, go to Graphics > 3D and move the slider across to Optimal Performance. Open your catalyst control centre and locate the switchable graphics tab. Set it to 'Optimal Performance'. Repeat the same process for Steam.

By applying these settings, you should find Football Manager runs as smoothly as it can on your PC. Remember though, specific steps may vary depending on your graphics card and CPU, so consult the relevant control panels or documentation for detailed instructions.

For more articles like this, take a look at our RealKit and Affiliates page.