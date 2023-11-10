FM24 wonderkid attacking midfielders

Football Manager 2024 has generated a lot of interest among FM fans, especially when it comes to learning about the players. In a previous guide, we provided a list of the best bargain players in FM24. In this guide, we will assist you in discovering the Football Manager 2024 Wonderkid attacking midfielders.

If you are looking for young players with promising potential, then you need to look no further than the Football Manager 2024 wonderkids list. We have compiled a list of wonderkid attacking midfielders in Football Manager 2024 to save you time and money you’d otherwise spend on the best scouts.

FM24 attacking midfielder wonderkids

Wonderkids are young footballers who possess exceptional talent and are usually aged 19 or younger. Their current ability (CA) and potential ability (PA) are assessed on a scale of 1-200.

It's worth noting that a player's current ability can change during their career, but their potential ability is fixed at the time of creation and represents their maximum potential. Therefore, discovering young players with high potential can be a huge advantage in the game.

Feel free to check out our list to learn more about these prospects and how they can help you succeed in the game.

Estêvão

PA Range: 160-190

The youngest player on this Football Manager 2024 Wonderkid attacking midfielders list also has the highest upside. Estêvão is only 16 but is already compared to legendary Lionel Messi. Currently, at Palmeiras, it’s only a matter of time before the European giants knock on Palmeiras’ door.

Estêvão’s current attributes are not out of this world, but he is a very promising AMC and has strong traits, such as dribbling (14), finishing (13), first touch (14), passing (14), anticipation (13), determination (18), and acceleration (14).

Arda Güler

PA Range: 150-180

Arda Güler is arguably the most talented player that Turkey produced in this century. Real Madrid were quick to grab him from Fenerbahce, and this left-footed magician will be a leading figure at Bernabeu alongside Jude Bellingham.

Güler can be equally good at both the AMC and AMR positions. He is not very fast, but his technical abilities are insane: Corners (15), crossing (15), dribbling (14), first touch (16), free kick taking (14), long shots (16), passing (16), penalty taking (14), and technique (18). He also has strong mental traits, such as determination (16), flair (17), teamwork (16), and vision (16).

Rayan Cherki

PA Range: 150-180

The latest Lyon prodigy can successfully play at every AM position in the team. can be deployed as a winger on either flank, thanks to great technical attributes. Additionally, he uses both right and left foot equally well.

Cherki is a skilful dribbler (16) and technician (16) with a strong first touch (15). Composure (15), flair (16), acceleration (14), pace (14), and agility (15) are also among his best traits.

Simone Pafundi

PA Range: 150-180

Udinese have two very gifted attacking midfielders: Lazar Samardzic and Simone Pafundi. Pafundi is a few years younger, and therefore, he found his place on our Football Manager 2024 Wonderkid attacking midfielders list.

Technique (15), first touch (14), vision (14), flair (16), determination (18), acceleration (14), and agility (15) are Pafundi’s strongest attributes at the moment. He’s only 17, so these will certainly go up, along with a bunch of 13s he already has.

Ilias Akhomach

PA Range: 150-180

With a release clause of around £30m, Ilias Akhomach is an attractive target for you in case you need a promising attacking midfielder. Who doesn’t, right? Well, this Villarreal prospect is destined to become a superstar.

Technically gifted with 15 dribbling and 16 technique, Akhomach is also excellent at first touch (14), decisions (14), determination (14), flair (17), acceleration (14), agility (16), and natural fitness (14).

More FM24 Wonderkid Attacking Midfielders

# Player Name Club Nation 1 Rodrigo Mora FC Porto Portugal 2 Noah Darvich FC Barcelona Germany 3 Lorran Flamengo Brazil 4 Paul Wanner SV Elversberg Germany 5 Claudio Echeverri River Plate Argentina 6 Luís Guilherme Palmeiras Brazil 7 Bilal El Khannouss KRC Genk Morocco 8 Dijon Kameri FC RB Salzburg Austria 9 Antoni Milambo Feyenoord Netherlands 10 Julen Jon Guerrero AS Roma Spain 11 Eliesse Ben Seghir AS Monaco France

