There’s no better feeling in Football Manager 2024 than finding the perfect bargain player. Managing to sign a hidden gem for less than £1m is a real achievement, but who are the best players under £1m?

Table of contents Bargain players under £1m Simone Pafundi Habib Diarra Alvaro Rodríguez Rafael Luis German Berterame

We’ve been digging through every list of players to find the best Football Manager 2024 bargains that you should try to sign.

Bargain players under £1m

We’ve used the list compiled by EFEM.club to find the best bargain players under £1m. Every player has been ranked using EFEM’s new Overall (OVR) system, allocating a single number to rate a player’s overall ability.

It’s important to note that not every player will be available to every Football Manager 2024 player for the price we quote. Depending on which leagues and nations you have active, some players may be more expensive or could even be totally unviewable. If you can get these players at their stated price, however, you have some really good buys on your hands.

We’ve ranked the top five based on their EFEM score, but scroll down to the bottom for the full list of bargain players under £1m.

Simone Pafundi

Position: AMC

EFEM score: 83

Asking price: £675k

Simone Pafundi has been likened to Lionel Messi, and it’s easy to see why. Mostly played as a trequartista, Pafundi is a threat both as an assister and a finisher in his own right.

click to enlarge + 2

At only 17 years old, Pafundi has plenty of potential growth. With an incredibly cheap asking price of just £675k, he’s a must-buy for any cash-strapped team looking for a bright, young spark.

Habib Diarra

Position: MC

EFEM score: 80

Asking price: £1m

Habib Diarra is a player ready to step into any first team. With over 40 appearances for Strasbourg in France’s Ligue 1, Diarra has plenty of first-team experience despite being only 19 years old.

He’s at the upper end of the price range, setting you back the full £1m, but his potential makes him more than worth that asking price. Anyone who signs Diarra will have a true ball player on their hands, perfect for any quick-tempo midfield.

Alvaro Rodríguez

Position: ST

EFEM score: 80

Asking price: £925k

Modern target forwards are hard to come by, but Alvaro Rodriguez is just that. The young Uruguayan is a mighty 1.93m tall, making him the perfect target for your wide players.

click to enlarge + 2

Spending the last two years at Real Madrid, Rodriguez has already started to make his mark in Spanish football. He’ll cost you a minimum of £925k but if you’re looking for goals, he’s your man.

Rafael Luis

Position: DM

EFEM score: 79

Asking price: £1m

Rafael Luis is only getting started but could be the next Portuguese midfield prodigy. The 18-year-old mainly operates in the defensive midfield role, but could easily shift forward into central midfield when needed.

A product of Benfica, Luis is a midfield enforcer. He’ll cost you the full £1m minimum, but pair him with a more attacking midfielder and you’ll have an incredible engine room.

German Berterame

Position: ST

EFEM score: 79

Asking price: £850k

German Berterame might not be the youngest player on our list, but his experience and ability more than makes up for it. This Argentinian is a nimble, quick forward, scoring roughly every four games for Monterrey in Mexico.

If you need a budget striker, Berterame’s asking price of only £850k makes him a viable option. Perfect for any Championship or bottom-half Premier League club, he could well be the answer to your goal-shy problems.

Check out the full list of the best players under £1m below: