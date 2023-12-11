FM24: Minor Update Released on PC & Mac

More fixes have arrived!

Sports Interactive have released another minor update for Football Manager 2024, following the game's first major patch just over a week ago.

Update 24.2 covered all platforms and saw fixes across multiple areas of the game, with improvements to match engines, gameplay, UI behaviour, competitions, and licensing.

The new minor update, however, only applies to PC and Mac, and introduces just a handful of changes in an effort to make the game more stable moving forward.

So, without further ado, let's take a closer look at the minor update and the included patch list for Football Manager 2024.

The second minor update for Football Manager 2024 is now available on PC and Mac via Epic, Steam, and Microsoft Store.

Two main issues have been fixed, including players incorrectly appearing to be identical, and the post-match analysis report only showing one key finding.

There are several other issues which have been rectified with Minor Update 24.2.1, such as a bug that caused users to remain in charge of their club's B-Teams after resigning.

Below is the full list of changes and improvements included in the latest update.

All Minor Update 24.2.1 fixes and changes

Licensing / Database

Removed some duplicated player photos in Japan.

Changes to the database in Germany.

Match Engine

Fixed a problem where all players appeared to look the same in game.

Bug Fixing

Various stability fixes.

Korean currency now shown in correct short/long format.

Restored the option to use custom manager profile picture.

Updated NewGen UID’s in backend.

Post match analysis report only showing one key finding.

User remains in charge of B teams after resigning.

Editor

Fixed issue with custom scores not appearing in game.

This update should download and install automatically.

