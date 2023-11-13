FM24 wonderkid centre midfielders

Many FM fans have shown great interest in Football Manager 2024, particularly when it comes to learning about its players. In a prior guide, we presented a list of the best bargain players in FM24. In this guide, we aim to help you discover the Football Manager 2024 wonderkid centre midfielders.

If you're looking for promising young players, look no further than the Football Manager 2024 wonderkids list. To save you both time and money, we have compiled a list of wonderkid centre midfielders in Football Manager 2024.

FM24 centre midfielder wonderkids

The wonderkids are young footballers who possess exceptional talent and are usually aged 19 or younger. They are assessed on a scale of 1-200 based on their current ability (CA) and potential ability (PA).

It's worth noting that while a player's current ability can change during their career, their potential ability is fixed at the time of creation and represents their maximum potential. Therefore, discovering young players with high potential can be a huge advantage in the game.

Check out our list to learn more about these prospects and how they can help you succeed in the game.

Gavi

PA Range: 160-190

Perhaps the most talented player in the world right now aged 19 or younger, Gavi is already irreplaceable at both Barcelona and Spain. He only has four attributes in single digits, which is amazing.

Clearly, Gavi is a mentality monster with such attributes as aggression (17), bravery (18), anticipation (15), determination (18), flair (15), off the ball (16), teamwork (16), vision (15), and work rate (17). His first touch (15), passing (15), and technique (15) are also excellent.

João Neves

PA Range: 150-180

Benfica is known for producing exciting young players, and João Neves is rightfully on the Football Manager 2024 wonderkid centre midfielders list. Another MC with a strong mentality, and unlike Gavi, Neves doesn’t have a trait in single digits. All of them are 10+!

Let’s start with the technical part of his game: Dribbling (14), first touch (14), passing (14), and technique (14). Among mental traits, there are aggression (17), bravery (16), concentration (16), determination (17), and work rate (17), while Neves’ natural fitness (17) and stamina (16) is what makes him durable.

Désiré Doué

PA Range: 150-180

Rennes are also known as a team with an excellent youth academy. Désiré Doué is the latest who graduated from it, and this cultured midfielder will definitely become the leader of any team.

Doué possesses well-balanced traits, but the best are dribbling (15), first touch (15), passing (14), technique (14), determination (15), flair (15), vision (14), work rate (14), and agility (15).

Kendry Páez

PA Range: 150-180

Kendry Páez is the youngest on our Football Manager 2024 wonderkid centre midfielders list. The Ecuadorian prodigy currently plays for Independiente del Valle, but considering his talent, it would be surprising if he stays there for much longer.

Despite being only 16, Páez already developed strong traits, such as dribbling (14), technique (15), flair (16), acceleration (14), agility (15), natural fitness (16), and stamina (15).

Assan Ouédraogo

PA Range: 150-180

Another 16-year-old, Assan Ouédraogo is the brightest talent that Schalke 04 managed to produce in recent years. He has a release clause of around £20m but you can pay much less than that following Schalke's relegation, so you can get this towering midfielder for a bargain.

Ouédraogo’s current attributes include dribbling (14), technique (14), determination (16), flair (15), agility (14), and natural fitness (14). Imagine him in the next three or four years, this youngster will become a monster.

More FM24 Wonderkid Centre Midfielders

# Player Name Club Nation 1 Alfie Devine Port Vale England 2 Sverre Halseth Nypan Rosenborg Norway 3 Mateus Fernandes Estoril Praia Portugal 4 Lesley Ugochukwu Chelsea France 5 Charlie Patino Swansea England 6 Matteo Prati Cagliari Italy 7 Vasco Sousa FC Porto Portugal 8 Mohamed El Arouch Lyon France 9 Ayman Kari Lorient France 10 Gabriël Misehouy Ajax Netherlands 11 Tom Bischof TSG Hoffenheim Germany 12 Alberto Moleiro Las Palmas Spain 13 Carney Chukwuemeka Chelsea England 14 Andrey Santos Nottingham Forest Brazil 15 Oscar Gloukh FC RB Salzburg Israel 16 Matheus França Crystal Palace Brazil 17 Williot Swedberg Celta de Vigo Sweden 18 Isaac Babadi PSV Netherlands 19 Lewis Miley Newcastle United England 20 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal England 21 Habib Diarra Strasbourg France

