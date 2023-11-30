FM24: Major update available NOW!

We're approaching one month since the official release of Football Manager 2024, and players are deep into their saves, leading their team to glory!

The latest Football Manager 2024 update, which is described as "Major", is now available on PC and Mac, with the equivalent update for console also available on Xbox and PS5. Updates for the Touch and Mobile versions are scheduled to follow next week.

Without further ado, let's take a look at all the changes made to FM24 via the latest update!

FM24 major update 24.2

Following on from the minor update that was applied to FM24 earlier this month, Sports Interactive have deployed the game's first major update.

Most of the fixes involve multiple areas of the game, with changes made to match engines, gameplay, UI behaviour, competitions, and licensing.

One of the main takeaways from this update is the fix for players becoming unhappy when they shouldn't be, which was unfairly impacting team morale and even leading to players getting fired..

Below, we will go through the entire list of changes made to FM24 via the latest update, which will instantly improve the experience for players in the newest Football Manager title!

Match engine 24.2

Fixes to AI positioning from defensive throw ins

Fixes for AI aerial threat positioning for attacking corners

Fixes to players rotating when blocking shots and improvements to deflections

Improvements to goalkeepers saving central long range shots

Fixes to goalkeepers not attempting to save penalty kicks

Fixes to AI selection for throw in takers

Fixes for AI selection for free kick takers

Tweaks to the AI substitution logic so they make use of substitutes more and/or earlier in the match

Fixes and improvements to AI managers team selection when using IFB and IWB roles

Fixed an issue where AI managers could use the wide centreback role in the centre of a back 3

Fix for the team talk reactions not staying past half-time

Fixes for too many defenders going for a header inside own area

Fixes for red cards being given for clean looking tackles

Fix for the attacker playing the ball straight back to throw-in taker in an offside position following the throw

Fixes for incorrect passive offside calls made by the ref and VAR when player is blocking the goalkeepers vision

Fix for odd duty and role selections in 442 formations for AI managers

Fix for set piece specialist tick staying on after specialist is subbed off as it was reset by the tactics change

Fix to human listed set piece takers not used properly for wide free kicks

Fix for players appealing for offside too often

Fix for a GK/Goalkeeper blooper where they let the ball go in their own net after controlling a short pass

Fix for a GK/Goalkeeper blooper where they turn on the ball inside own area when under pressure

Gameplay

General stability improvements

Newgens will no longer generate incorrect faces

Player stats no longer appear incorrectly

Improve AI team selection logic

Reduce the number of managers with 'Wing Play' tactical style

Players no longer incorrectly get unhappy over reasonable team talks

Players no longer get unhappy over team talks given by assistant manager

Promise to play in correct position/role now passes correctly when promise is fulfilled

Number of players that support an unhappy player has been reduced

Tweaks to Saudi teams transfer policy and negotiation behaviour

Tweaks to AI teams in a number of leagues not registering enough players

Fixed an issue where the AI offers unrealistically low release clauses during player negotiations

Spanish clubs will now take more consideration of their current their salary cap during player contract negotiations

Fixed issue for Director of Football being unable to sign transfer targets

Fixed issue for players getting upset over lack of squad depth when 'no first transfer window' is set

Fixed issue for user unable to take control of set pieces while managing u20s national team

Fixed issue for user unable to proceed past the Set Piece Creator while managing а national team

Fixed scenario where AI clubs could transfer list players soon after signing them

UI

Fixed an issue where countries for which scouts have knowledge are not marked on the map in Scouts Overview page

Fixed an issue where player search was returning players in incorrect positions due to misuse of the 'And' & 'Or' options when setting conditions

Fixed text cut offs in various resolutions on the Choose Managerial Style screen

Fixed long delay when confirming Set Piece changes

Transfer History -> Staff now updates accordingly

Fixed issue where Team Lineup would appear out of order

Recruitment Focus Updates will now generate with the correct set frequency

View Match button is no longer missing on Online Modes

Competitions and rule groups

[Argentina] Competitions now identify the correct winners

[Asia] VAR is now used from the Group Stage onwards in the Asian Champions League

[Brazil & South Africa] Updates to scheduling to ease fixture congestion

[England] Fixed issue where Championship Playoff and FA Cup final would take place on same day

[Germany] Update to squad number restrictions

[Greece] - Fixed an issue where Greece Super League 2 teams could participate in both championship & relegation group phases

[Indonesia] Update to foreign player restrictions

[Japan] Updates to match rules and squad registration

[Portugal] VAR now to being used in all rounds of the Portuguese League Cup

[Serbia] Updates to loan and squad rules

[UEFA] Clubs from same nation now kept apart in League Phase of new UEFA Competition format

[UEFA] Fixed issue where correct seedings weren't being applied for EUROs

[USA] Further fix to MLS international slots disappearing

[Various] Further updates to substitution rules to reflect real world

Database and licensing

[J.League 1-3] Kits, logos and player faces update

Updated database to reflect real world key events

There we have it, those are all of the updates applied to FM24 with the Major Update 24.2 on PC, Mac, Xbox, and PS5.

