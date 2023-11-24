£20m might not seem like a bargain in Football Manager 2024, but in the modern football economy that's a great deal. So who are the best players for under £20m in Football Manager 2024?

We’ve been digging through every list of players to find the best Football Manager 2024 bargains that you should try to sign.

Bargain players under £20m

We’ve used the list compiled by EFEM.club to find the best bargain players under £20m. Every player has been ranked using EFEM’s new Overall (OVR) system, allocating a single number to rate a player’s overall ability.

It’s important to note that not every player will be available to every Football Manager 2024 player for the price we quote. Depending on which leagues and nations you have active, some players may be more expensive or could even be totally unviewable. If you can get these players at their stated price, however, you'll have a great squad at your disposal.

We’ve ranked the top five based on their EFEM score, but we've also included the full list of bargain players under £20m at the bottom.

Lamine Yamal

Position: AM(R)

EFEM score: 93

Asking price: £18m

Spain and Barcelona's right-sided wonderkid is surprisingly cheap in Football Manager 2024. Breaking records left, right, and centre, Yamal is the perfect buy to add some spark to the right-hand side of the pitch.

Only 15 years old, Yamal is another product of Barcelona's La Masia academy. He is at the upper end of the price range, but £18m for a youngster with bags of potential has to be worth the price!

Michael Kayode

Position: RB

EFEM score: 87

Asking price: £15m

Fullbacks have seen a renaissance in recent years, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rico Lewis being exciting footballing prospects. Michael Kayode can definitely be added to that list.

Kayode might only just be finding his feet at Fiorentina, but the signs are there that one day he'll be Italy's first choice at RB. £15m is a steal for Kayode, with his incredible EFEM score showing his true potential.

Ivan Fresneda

Position: RB

EFEM score: 87

Asking price: £16m

Another right back on our list. Ivan Fresneda came through the Real Madrid academy before making his mark at Real Valladolid. His impressive appearances earned him a move this season to Sporting CP, but he's still available to buy.

Fresneda may not be easy to sign, with his asking price at least £16m, but he's a perfect fit for any style of defence. His height for a right back also makes him a unique threat, dominating opposing wingers to win those vital aerial battles.

Paulo Dybala

Position: AMC, ST

EFEM score: 85

Asking price: £10m

Despite playing for what feels like decades, Paulo Dybala is surprisingly still only 29 years old. Dybala has excelled at every club he's played for, with Roma currently reaping the benefits.

What makes Dybala a viable signing is his shocking release clause. His contract with Roma, due to expire in 2025, contains a £10m release clause for clubs outside of Italy. So if you're managing outside Serie A, it's time to get your bid in.

Karim Konate

Position: ST

EFEM score: 85

Asking price: £16m

Karim Konate is the latest attacking prodigy to emerge at Red Bull Salzburg. Following in the footsteps of Sadio Mane and a certain Erling Haaland, Konate is a goal machine in Austria.

If you're looking for a young striker to boost your attacking options, Konate is your man. If you have £16m remaining in your transfer funds, get the fax machine fired up and get that bid in!

