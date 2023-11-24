If you're looking for a bargain in Football Manager 2024, you've come to the right place as we're bringing you our best players under £100k.

£100,000 isn't a lot of money in football these days, as a lot of top flight players earn over £100k per week! Football Manager 2024 is a brilliant game and there isn't much better than building your team from the ground up.

Table of contents Bargain players under £100k Juan Escobar Filip Rejzyk Alejandro Zendejas Adam Aznou Mamadou Sow Best bargain players under £100k

We've got the best bargain players under £100k to lead your team to glory in FM24 right here!

Bargain players under £100k

Today's list has been provided by EFEM.club, who have been using a new and innovative ranking system to classify players in Football Manager 2024.

FM24 is ranked in-game using the Current Ability (CA) and Potential Ability (PA) systems. However, EFEM.club has a new Overall system that gives a ranking out of 100 for all players in FM24.

This overall score can be used to make what their EFEM value is, which is an indicator of how much they should be worth if everything was equal.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Sports Interactive

So, we're bringing you the best players in FM24 by the EFEM Overall rating that have a value of £100,000 or under at the start of the game.

The stated value of players can change depending on the club you're managing in, but these will be below £100k in almost all cases.

These players aren't well known and are usually based in smaller leagues and further out of the spotlight.

Juan Escobar

Position: DR, DC

EFEM score: 77

Asking price: £73k

Juan Escobar is a full Paraguayan International central defender who plays for Cruz Azul in Mexico. Escobar is 27 when you start your save, so will be at the peak of his powers.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: @fmdozu on Twitter

He'll still have a good five years in him, but with a value of only £73k, he's an absolute steal. His EFEM worth is over £10m, over ten times his actual FM value.

It's no wonder that's the case too, as his technicals, physicals and in particular his mental attributes are all surprisingly good and consistent!

Filip Rejzyk

Position: DM, MC

EFEM score: 77

Asking price: £23k

The cheapest player in our five is surprisingly the runner-up in terms of the list overall. Legia Warsaw's Filip Rejzyk has a lot of potential and at only 17 years old at the start of your save, he's a signing for the future.

His EFEM score is also 77 and thanks to an 80 predicted potential, his EFEM value is just over £7m. If you're looking for a young, defensive midfielder, look no further than Rejzyk.

Alejandro Zendejas

Position: CM, AMR, LM

EFEM score: 77

Asking price: £28k

Another player with an EFEM Score of 77 is Alejandro Zendejas. Zendejas plays for Club America in Mexico and despite his tiny £28k value, is already a full international for the United States.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: @Fmanaliz1 on Twitter

Zendejas is versatile, as he can play on both the left and right wings, as well as a central midfielder. His EFEM value is the highest on our list at almost £29m.

Adam Aznou

Position: DL, WBL

EFEM score: 77

Asking price: £76k

Most players on this list play for obscure clubs or in leagues that aren't as big as Europe's top five, but Adam Aznou is an exception to the rule.

Aznou plays for Bayern Munich's second team and at just 17 years old, he has huge potential. The left-back has a EFEM value of over £5m, but his FM asking price is a tiny £76k!

Mamadou Sow

Position: DM, MC

EFEM score: 76

Asking price: £58k

We start with the youngest player in our top five, as Mamadou Sow is only 16 when you start your save. Sow still plays in his native Senegal, so can be picked up for very cheap in FM24.

His asking price is just over £50k but his EFEM value is over £5m. Sow will make an excellent defensive midfielder as he matures to a predicted potential of 78.

Best bargain players under £100k

If a bargain player under £100k value isn't found above, they'll probably be listed below in our top 30 table: