Football Manager 2024 has thousands of players in its database, with plenty of quality footballers available for £10m or less.

£10 million used to be an astronomical amount of money in football, but times have changed. However, Football Manager 2024 is a brilliant game and you can get some surprisingly good players for ten million or under.

So, with that in mind, we've got the best bargain players under £10m to take your club to the next level in FM24!

Bargain players under £10m

This top five has been provided by EFEM.club, who have created a new and unique ranking system to rank players in Football Manager 2024.

FM24 players are ranked in-game using Sports Interactive's Current Ability (CA) and Potential Ability (PA) systems. However, EFEM.club has a new Overall system that gives a ranking out of 100 for all players in FM24.

This overall score can be used to determine what their EFEM value is, which is an indicator of how much they should be worth if everything is equal.

So, we're bringing you the best players in FM24 by the EFEM Overall rating that has a value of £10,00,000 or under at the start of the game.

The stated value of players can change depending on the club you're managing, but these will be below £10m in almost all cases.

These players are pretty well known, but aren't household names yet. Some play for smaller clubs, so if you're managing a European side, you should try to sign them.

Valentin Barco

Position: DL, WBL, LM, AML

EFEM score: 85

Asking price: £8m

From Argentina's present to Argentina's future, Valentin Barco has a huge 87 EFEM potential ability and 85 EFEM current score.

Barco's £8m asking price is partly due to still playing in his native country for Boca Juniors. His recommended EFEM buying price is over £33m though, thanks in part to still being 18.

The left winger will be making his senior international debut before long and is a no-brainer for a mid to large-sized European club to pick up.

Paulo Dybala

Position: ST

EFEM score: 85

Asking price: £10m

The most surprising inclusion on this list is without a doubt Paulo Dybala. Dybala may be 29 years old at the start of your FM24, but he's still an Argentine international and playing regularly for Roma in Italy.

The striker's asking price is £10m exactly, but has a recommended EFEM value of £30m. He's at the peak of his powers with an impressive EFEM score of 85 at the start of the game and probably has another good five seasons left in him.

Estanis Pedrola

Position: AMR, AML, ST

EFEM score: 84

Asking price: £2m

Another young forward on our list is Estanis Pedrola and with a value of just £2m, he's by far the cheapest in our top five.

Pedrola might be difficult to buy though, as despite playing for Sampdoria this season, he's actually contracted to FC Barcelona.

Being able to play as a striker and as a winger on either side of the pitch will put Pedrola in good stead when it's time to rotate your squad thanks to fixture congestion.

Roony Bardghji

Position: MR, AMR

EFEM score: 83

Asking price: £7m

Rooney Bardghji was born in 2005, after Wayne Rooney had already established himself as a regular in the Manchester United and England sides.

The Swede is very talented, but thanks to playing for FC Copenhagen in Denmark, his asking price is only £7m.

Bardghji is an excellent option if you're looking for a cheap right-winger and at just 17 years old, he's a no-brainer.

Alberto Moleiro

Position: AMC, AML

EFEM score: 83

Asking price: £5m

The first entry on our list is Alberto Moleiro of Las Palmas. Moleiro is an attacking midfielder who can play through the middle and on the left side of the pitch.

At just 19, he's a regular for the side from the Canary Islands and has been knocking on the door of the Spanish national side. His potential ability is 84 and at a value of just £5m, he's a bargain in FM24!

Best bargain players under £10m

