FC 24 Showdown Series: The next Ultimate Team promo

07 Mar 2024 9:40 AM +00:00

As we reach the end of another week, FC 24 fans have been eagerly anticipating information on the next promo to replace Fantasy FC, and we finally have the name of the next campaign!

The Showdown Series is next in line to release into Ultimate Team and we can expect some incredible players to be added into the game mode in the coming week!

We will go through everything we know about the Showdown Series including what players to expect, as well as the release date and how to get any Showdown players, so let's check it out.

A new promo is on the horizon, and the Showdown Series is set to begin in Ultimate Team on 8 March at 6 pm GMT.

This promo is a slight change to other releases, as we aren't expecting Showdown players to be in packs, but instead, players will be added as SBCs daily throughout the tenure of the promo.

FC 24 players will have the choice of two Showdown players every day, with the winner of each Showdown receiving a +2 OVR upgrade if their team wins in real life, so you will have to predict every match if you are completing any Showdown SBCs!

Whilst the Showdown Series takes place, EA has made sure that fans don't miss out on trying to pack promo players, and will be dropping a Campaign Re-release instead, containing players from Versus Fire, Winter Wildcards, and the Team of the Group Stage.

Showdown Series SBCs

Whilst we will have players in packs from previous promos, there will be a bunch of new Showdown players to come in the next week, and there have already been leaks as to who is set to feature.

click to enlarge Credit: FifaTradingRomania Felix v Depay Showdown Leak

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Joao Felix vs Memphis Depay

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Bobby Clark vs Manuel Akanji

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Ben Chilwell vs Alexander Isak

All of the players above have been leaked to feature in the Showdown Series promo, and with some huge games to be played in the next couple of weeks, some of these players could be upgraded to insane Ultimate Team stars!

We will continue to update this page with the latest Showdown Series news and information.

