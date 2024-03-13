FC 24: How to complete Showdown Knauff SBC - Costs & Solutions

A big game in Germany!

13 Mar 2024 6:16 PM +00:00

The Showdown Series has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, with daily SBCs being dropped into the game mode, giving players the chance to decide on two player items who will be battling it out in real life.

Next up, is Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, with both teams desperate for Champions League qualification, and EA has just dropped two SBCs with one player from each team receiving a Showdown item!

In this piece, we will cover the Eintracht Frankfurt side of things, as we give you the cheapest solutions for the Showdown Ansgar Knauff SBC, so you can add the German to your Ultimate Team.

Showdown Knauff SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a new set of Showdown SBCs with Marius Wolf and Ansgar Knauff going head-to-head, with the winner of Borussia Dortmund versus Eintracht Frankfurt earning a +2 OVR upgrade on their new Showdown player item.

Both teams sit in the European places in the Bundesliga and are both searching for Champions League qualification this season, so this match is massive!

Ansgar Knauff has been given a huge upgrade in Ultimate Team with this new Showdown card, which is now 87-rated, with great stats to match, such as 94 pace, 83 shooting, 83 passing, and 89 dribbling.

click to enlarge + 2 Showdown Knauff

The German has also been given a new PlayStyle+ and now has the Rapid PlayStyle+ on his card.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Showdown Ansgar Knauff SBC.

Showdown Knauff SBC Solution

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Showdown Knauff SBC Solution

Once this SBC has been completed, you will be able to add Showdown Knauff to your Ultimate Team for the cost of 63k coins.

Spring Title Update Out Now | Showdown Series SBCs | Campaign re-release is here | This Week in Ultimate Team | Exclusive: FC 25 takes aim at new features ahead of FIFA 2K clash | Legends Of The Pitch Evolutions Guide

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.