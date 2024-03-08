FC 24: How to complete Showdown Akanji SBC - Costs & Solutions

A partner for van Dijk?

08 Mar 2024 6:43 PM +00:00

The Showdown Series is up and running, and FC 24 players can now complete a new set of Showdown SBCs in Ultimate Team, with a huge game taking place this weekend in the Premier League!

Liverpool and Manchester City go head-to-head this weekend in a top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League, and EA has added a player from each of the teams into Ultimate Team as a Showdown player.

City's representative is Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji, and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add him to your Ultimate Team!

Showdown Akanji SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Manuel Akanji receiving a Showdown item ahead of Manchester City's clash with Liverpool this weekend.

Both Akanji and Bobby Clark have been added to Ultimate Team and are redeemable via SBC now, with the winner of the match in real life, earning a +2 OVR upgrade on their Showdown item.

The Swiss defender has been given an 89-rated Showdown card with some fantastic stats which include, 85 pace, 51 shooting, 83 passing, 77 dribbling, 89 defending, and 89 physical.

click to enlarge + 5 Showdown Akanji

He has also received a new PlayStyle+ and now possesses the Intercept and Block PlayStyle+.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be getting from this SBC, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Showdown Manuel Akanji SBC.

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Premier League

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Manchester City

Requirements:

Manchester City Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Manchester City

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

There we have it, once the squads needed for this SBC are submitted, you will be able to add Showdown Manuel Akanji to your Ultimate Team, and this SBC should cost you around 393k coins to complete.

