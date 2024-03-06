FC 24: Campaign re-release coming soon to Ultimate Team

Some insane cards are returning.

06 Mar 2024 3:07 PM +00:00

Fantasy FC comes to an end this week, after a solid few weeks of upgradeable cards being added into packs and as well as a bunch of promo-themed content being thrown into Ultimate Team throughout the promo.

With that promo being taken out of packs, many anticipated a new promo to hit Ultimate Team, but EA has in fact brought back three campaigns from just a few months ago.

Versus Fire, Winter Wildcards, and the Team of the Group Stages cards all make a return to Ultimate Team this week, and players will be able to get their hands on some insane players who they missed out on when the promos first went live, so let's take a look at what to expect from the Campaign Re-release.

EA has announced this week that there will be a re-release of some insane cards into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Versus Fire, Winter Wildcards, and the Team of the Group Stages promos all making a return!

Each campaign contained some incredible players, and fans will be eager to pack the ones they missed out on the first time the promos were released.

The Campaign Re-Release is expected to occur on Friday 8 March at 6 pm GMT, and will likely last for a week in packs until FC Birthday replaces it.

Campaign Re-Release players

Much like the 'Best of' series that EA releases every now and then, this Campaign Re-Release will be full of players, with a huge amount in packs more than usual.

We will go through each of these promos listing the top 10 highest-rated players from them, it is expected that these players will be in packs by the end of the week!

First, is the Versus Fire cards, which dropped alongside Versus Ice cards in January 2024 and was a two-week promo.

click to enlarge + 3 FC Versus

Versus Fire:

Neymar Jr (Al Hilal - 93 OVR)

Rodri (Manchester City - 91 OVR)

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham - 90 OVR)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United - 90 OVR)

Marta (Orlando Pride - 89 OVR)

Wendie Renard (Lyon - 89 OVR)

Sergio Ramos (Sevilla - 88 OVR)

Lukas Hradecky (Bayer Leverkusen - 88 OVR)

Kieran Tripper (Newcastle United - 88 OVR)

Roberto Firmino (Al Ahli - 88 OVR)

Up next, we have the Winter Wildcards promo, which took place over the festive period, with an insane amount of players dropped into packs over Christmas, as well as a flurry of SBCs added daily.

click to enlarge + 3 Winter Wildcards

This promo included Icons, however, it is unknown whether they will return in this promo, so we have a list of 10 Winter Wildcards players who are still playing football.

Winter Wildcards:

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona - 92 OVR)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool - 92 OVR)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr - 91 OVR)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool - 91 OVR)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid - 90 OVR)

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave - 90 OVR)

Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea - 90 OVR)

Casemiro (Manchester United - 90 OVR)

Alisson (Liverpool - 90 OVR)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal - 89 OVR)

The final promo set to be added to packs in the Campaign Re-Release is the Team of the Group Stages promo, which dropped into Ultimate Team in December of 2023.

click to enlarge + 3 Team of the Group Stage

These players were the standout performers in the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League, and so were given upgraded TOTGS items as a reward.

Team of the Group Stage:

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich - 93 OVR)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG - 93 OVR)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal - 91 OVR)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid - 90 OVR)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich - 90 OVR)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan - 89 OVR)

Joao Cancelo (Barcelona - 89 OVR)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid - 89 OVR)

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund - 88 OVR)

Jonathan Clauss (Marseille - 88 OVR)

We will continue to update this piece with the latest information regarding the Campaign Re-Release, so make sure to keep tuned!

Which of these players would you like to pack?

