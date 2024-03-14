FC 24 Season 5: FC Pro Out Now

The best season rewards yet?

14 Mar 2024 9:27 AM +00:00

There is a new season of Ultimate Team out now in FC 24, with Season 5: FC Pro dropping this morning, and there is a ton of new rewards available for players to redeem!

This could be the best season yet, as EA has extended the time and amount of rewards FC 24 Ultimate Team players will receive, meaning for more Ultimate Team fun than before in this year's edition of the game mode.

Season 5: FC Pro highlights the eSports scene, with the three more competitions up next, the best FC 24 players in the world will be fighting it out for a new title, and those at home can get involved too through Season 5: FC Pro!

Season 5: FC Pro Out Now

A new Ultimate Team season has just dropped, with Season 5: FC Pro, taking over from Season 4 Act 2: Mascot Madness.

This season has been extended compared to others in FC 24, and will last 42 days, running until 25 April, meaning players have a lot of time to earn all of the XP possible to redeem all of the rewards available through the new season.

click to enlarge + 2 UT Season 5: FC Pro LVL 1

There are 40 levels of rewards within Season 5: FC Pro, giving players 40 chances to upgrade their Ultimate Team with different packs, stadium items, UT Birthday players and more!

Season 5: FC Pro rewards & promos

Each season of Ultimate Team gifts rewards to players who complete the season progress objectives and earn XP within the allotted time, allowing for progress to each FC 24 player's Ultimate Team.

From packs, players, stadium items, and coin boosts, there is something for everyone in Season 5: FC Pro rewards, and with UT Birthday the next promo to drop, these rewards are a perfect start!

click to enlarge + 2 UT Season 5: FC Pro LVL 30

We will highlight the eight best rewards from Season 5: FC Pro, so let's check them out:

Level 5 - Coin Boost: 500 Coins for 10 Matches

- Coin Boost: 500 Coins for 10 Matches Level 10 - UT Birthday Hector Bellerin (89 OVR)

- UT Birthday Hector Bellerin (89 OVR) Level 15 - 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack or 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack 84+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 20 - UT Birthday Weston McKennie (89 OVR)

- UT Birthday Weston McKennie (89 OVR) Level 25 - 83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack or 87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 83+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack 87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 30 - UT Birthday Lorenzo Insigne (90 OVR): Choice between 5* SM & 5* WF

- UT Birthday Lorenzo Insigne (90 OVR): Choice between 5* SM & 5* WF Level 35 - Ultimate Birthday Single Player Pack or 85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

- Ultimate Birthday Single Player Pack 85+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 40 - 1 of 3 Player Pick: Centurions/Ultimate Dynasties/Thunderstruck/Winter Wildcards/TOTY Icon

There are some fantastic rewards on show, plus plenty more, so be sure to get playing some FC 24 Ultimate Team, if you want to make some huge progress through Season 5: FC Pro!

Which of these rewards do you like the look of? Let us know in the comments below!

Spring Title Update Out Now | Showdown Series SBCs | Campaign re-release is here | TOTW 26 | Exclusive: FC 25 takes aim at new features ahead of FIFA 2K clash | Legends Of The Pitch Evolutions Guide

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.