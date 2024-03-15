FC 24: Ultimate Birthday Team 1 Confirmed

Happy Birthday Ultimate Team!

Ultimate Birthday is almost here, and EA has announced all of the players included in Team 1 of the promo, as we celebrate 15 years of Ultimate Team!

FC 24 marks a special anniversary for both EA and Ultimate Team fans alike, with the 15th birthday of Ultimate Team taking place tonight, and EA has decided to announce Ultimate Birthday Team 1 early, giving fans a solid six hours to save up packs before it's release this evening.

We will go through the release date of this promo, and all of the players included in Team 1 which includes current players, and Icons, as well as give you all the information you need regarding Ultimate Birthday, so let's check it out!

EA has confirmed Ultimate Birthday Team 1, with plenty of insane players included, many FC 24 players will be desperate to get their hands on one of these new items in Ultimate Team.

Ultimate Birthday Team 1 begins on 15 March at 6 pm GMT, and this promo will run for two weeks, with Team 2 replacing the first team after seven days, on 22 March.

click to enlarge + 4 Ultimate Birthday Team 1

Today kicks off a two-week celebration for Ultimate Birthday in FC 24, bringing five-star celebrations, five-star skill moves, five-star weak foot upgrades, as well as new PlayStyle+ introductions, and the return of Icons, UT Birthday is going to be epic!

Ultimate Birthday Team 1 Players

EA will not be holding back with Ultimate Birthday, so those who expected the biggest players to be included were absolutely right!

This celebration is different from previous FUT Birthday's with the introduction of women players into Ultimate Team for the first time in FC 24, the possibilities for this promo are endless, and there are some insane stars from both the men's and women's footballing world included in Team 1.

First, we will highlight the three highest-rated players from Ultimate Birthday Team 1, before listing the rest below, and it is worth noting that all of these players will have received boosts to either their weak foot or skill moves.

Some players have been given two Ultimate Birthday items, with either five-star skill moves, or a five-star weak foot.

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami - 94 OVR)

The GOAT has returned to an OVR which he donned for so long in his Barcelona days, with EA making Lionel Messi 94-rated once more! Messi's card looks insane, which is no surprise, with 87 pace, 92 shooting, 93 passing, and 97 dribbling, as well as five-star skill moves, and a five-star weak foot. The Argentine CF has also been given the Technical and Finesse Shot PlayStyle+, so he will be unstoppable.

click to enlarge + 4 Ultimate Birthday Messi

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City - 93 OVR)

Kevin De Bruyne will go down as one of the best midfielders of his generation, and EA has recognised that with his new 93-rated Ultimate Birthday card. De Bruyne possesses five-star skill moves and has an insane card with stats including, 82 pace, 91 shooting, 96 passing, 90 dribbling, 77 defending, and 81 physical. De Bruyne also has the Trivela PS+, and the Incisive Pass PS+ on his new card.

click to enlarge + 4 Ultimate Birthday Benzema

Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad - 93 OVR)

The final player we have highlighted is French forward Karim Benzema who is the highest-rated player with two Ultimate Birthday items. Benzema possesses the same stats on both of his cards, with the only difference being, that one has five-star skill moves, and the other has a five-star weak foot. As for both of his items, Benzema is a 93-rated CF with 90 pace, 91 shooting, 86 passing, 92 dribbling, and 82 physical, with the Aerial and Finesse Shot PlayStyle+.

click to enlarge + 4 Ultimate Birthday Benzema

Here are the rest of the players included in Ultimate Birthday Team 1:

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave - 93 OVR) - 5* SM

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal - 92 OVR) - 5* SM, 4* WF & 4* SM, 5* WF

4* SM, 5* WF Heung-Min Son (Tottenham - 91 OVR) - 5* SM

Ronald Araujo (Barcelona - 91 OVR) - 5* WF

Diogo Jota (Liverpool - 90 OVR) - 5* SM

Rodrygo (Real Madrid - 90 OVR) - 5* SM & 5* WF

5* WF Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan - 90 OVR) - 5* WF

Beth Mead (Arsenal - 90 OVR) - 5* WF

Ewa Major (Wolfsburg - 90 OVR) - 5* SM

Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC - 90 OVR) - 5* SM & 5* WF

5* WF Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Al Hilal - 89 OVR) - 5* SM

Presnel Kimpembe (PSG - 89 OVR) - 5* SM

Sacha Boey (Bayern Munich - 88 OVR) - 5* SM

Robin Gosens (Union Berlin - 88 OVR) - 5* SM & 5* WF

5* WF Felipe Anderson (Lazio - 87 OVR) - 5* SM & 5* WF

5* WF Anton Stach (Hoffenheim - 87 OVR) - 5* SM

SM = Skill Moves

WF = Weak Foot

Ultimate Birthday looks to be an insane promo, and Team 1 is just the beginning!

Get your packs ready as these players will all be in packs at 6 pm tonight!

Who are you most looking forward to playing with from Ultimate Birthday Team 1? Let us know in the comments below!

