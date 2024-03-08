FC 24: Campaign Re-Release Out Now

The return of some old favourites!

08 Mar 2024 6:42 PM +00:00

The Fantasy FC promo has been in action for the past two weeks which means it's time for a new promo to take centre stage in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the Showdown Series is now live, but that's not all!

Alongside the Showdown Series promo, EA has decided to bring back several campaigns from previous months, giving those who missed out another chance to get their hands on some insane cards.

Versus Fire, Winter Wildcards, and the Team of the Group Stage are just some of the campaigns making a return to Ultimate Team, but let's take a look at the rest and much more below.

Campaign Re-Release Out Now

EA has re-released several cards from previous campaigns into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Versus Fire, Winter Wildcards, and the Team of the Group Stage, among others, all making a return.

click to enlarge + 3 Campaign Re-Release

The Campaign Re-Release went live on Friday 8 March at 6 pm GMT and is expected to last in packs for a week until FC Birthday replaces it.

Each campaign contained some incredible players, and fans will now be in with a chance to pack the ones they missed out on when the promos were released the first time around.

Returning Campaigns

Seven campaigns have returned to FC 24 Ultimate Team packs as part of the re-release, giving players a good variety as they look to strengthen their squads with some of the best stars in the game.

The re-released campaigns are as follows:

Versus Fire

Winter Wildcards

UCL Team of the Group Stage

Team of the Year Honourable Mentions

Dynasties

FC Pro Live

Team of the Week

click to enlarge + 3 Returning Campaigns

Returning Players

Some of the best players from the aforementioned campaigns are now back in Ultimate Team packs, so if you missed out on any of them beforehand, you're in luck!

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Erling Haaland all featured in the promos and are now available once again.

With that said, let's check out all returning players in the Campaign Re-Release:

Versus Fire:

Neymar Jr (Al Hilal - 93 OVR)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur - 90 OVR)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United - 90 OVR)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United - 88 OVR)

Sergio Ramos (Sevilla - 88 OVR)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid - 88 OVR)

Isco (Real Betis - 87 OVR)

Winter Wildcards:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr - 91 OVR)

Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad - 88 OVR)

Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid - 87 OVR)

Denis Zakaria (Monaco - 87 OVR)

Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City - 87 OVR)

UCL Team of the Group Stage:

Kylian Mbappe (PSG - 93 OVR)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal - 91 OVR)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid - 89 OVR)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan - 89 OVR)

Joao Cancelo (Barcelona - 89 OVR)

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund - 88 OVR)

TOTY Honourable Mentions:

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich - 93 OVR)

Dynasties:

Erling Haaland (Manchester City - 94 OVR)

Theo Hernandez (AC Milan - 88 OVR)

Reece James (Chelsea - 88 OVR)

Khephren Thuram (OGC Nice - 87 OVR)

Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao - 86 OVR)

FC Pro Live:

Manuel Locatelli (Juventus - 89 OVR)

Dele Alli (Everton - 88 OVR)

Team of the Week:

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool - 90 OVR)

Geyse (Manchester United - 88 OVR)

Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino - 85 OVR)

Jonathan Clauss (Marseille - 84 OVR)

click to enlarge + 3 Campaign Re-Release

Who are you hoping to pack from the Campaign Re-Release? Let us know in the comments below!

