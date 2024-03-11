FC 24: How to complete Showdown McCaskill SBC - Costs & Solutions

Which player are you picking?

11 Mar 2024 6:20 PM +00:00

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team as the Showdown Series continues to dominate content in the prestigious game mode.

There is a big clash in the NWSL Challenge Cup final upcoming, as NJ/NY Gotham FC faces San Diego Wave, and EA has dropped a player from each of the teams into SBCs as part of the Showdown Series promo.

In this piece, we will take a look at the San Diego Wave side of proceedings, and give you the cheapest solutions for Showdown Savannah McCaskill, so you can add the USA striker to your Ultimate Team.

Showdown McCaskill SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has released a new set of Showdown SBCs into FC 24 Ultimate Team and San Diego Wave's Savannah McCaskill has received a huge upgrade to her new Showdown card.

McCaskill and NJ/NY Gotham FC player Crystal Dunn will go head-to-head in the NWSL Challenge Cup final this weekend and the winner will receive a +2 upgrade to their Showdown card in Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 3 Showdown McCaskill

The new Showdown card for McCaskill is 87-rated and has some fantastic stats, including 86 pace, 88 shooting, 88 passing, 87 dribbling, and 86 physical. On top of that, EA has also given the attacking midfielder the Finesse Shot and Incisive Pass PlayStyles+.

McCaskill gets a perfect link to teammate Alex Morgan, who has several impressive cards in Ultimate Team, so if you want to add an ideal playmaker for Morgan, then here are the cheapest solutions for the Showdown McCaskill SBC.

83-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Players with Min. 85 OVR: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 83-Rated Squad

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

84-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 84-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Once you have completed this SBC, you will be able to add Showdown Savannah McCaskill to your Ultimate Team, with the SBC costing around 34.6K coins.

Which of these teams do you think will win the NWSL Challenge Cup final? Let us know in the comments below.

Showdown Series Out Now | Campaign re-release is here | TOTW 26 Predictions | Exclusive: FC 25 takes aim at new features ahead of FIFA 2K clash | Legends Of The Pitch Evolutions Guide | Title Update 10 Patch Notes

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.