FC 24: How to complete Showdown Depay SBC - Costs & Solutions

12 Mar 2024 6:35 PM +00:00

With some huge fixtures coming up in the football calendar, a new set of Showdown SBCs has just been released into FC 24 Ultimate Team as La Liga prepares for a top-of-the-table clash this weekend.

Currently sitting in third and fourth place respectively, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will face each other on Sunday 17 March in what is set to be a fascinating encounter.

As a result, there are two players up for grabs in Ultimate Team, and we will be covering the Atletico Madrid side in this article by giving you the cheapest solutions for the Showdown Memphis Depay SBC.

Showdown Depay SBC cheapest solutions

Two new Showdown cards have just dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Barcelona's Joao Felix and Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay receiving upgraded items in the game.

Atletico Madrid face Barcelona this weekend in La Liga, with the winner of the match being given an upgrade to their Showdown card, so think carefully about which SBC you choose to complete!

click to enlarge + 9 Showdown Depay

EA has given Depay an 89-rated Showdown item with some impressive stats, including 88 pace, 90 shooting, 87 passing, 90 dribbling, and 87 physical, and these could increase further if Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona. The forward also has the Finesse Shot and First Touch PlayStyles+.

Now that you are familiar with Depay's Showdown card, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so you can add him to your Ultimate Team!

Los Colchoneros

Requirements:

Atletico Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 Los Colchoneros

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

LaLiga

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 LaLiga

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 Top Form

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 9 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted all required squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Showdown Memphis Depay to your Ultimate Team for around 585K coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

