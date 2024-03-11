FC 24: How to complete Showdown Dunn SBC - Costs & Solutions

A big clash in the NWSL!

11 Mar 2024 6:07 PM +00:00

The Showdown Series is in full swing, and a new set of Showdown SBCs have just been released into FC 24 Ultimate Team for all players to complete as there is a big game in the NWSL approaching!

NJ/NY Gotham FC faces San Diego Wave in the NWSL Challenge Cup final this weekend, and EA has given a player from each of the sides a Showdown SBC, with the winning team earning a +2 OVR upgrade to the representative player in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Crystal Dunn will be representing her new team NJ/NY Gotham FC in the latest Showdown and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add the USA midfielder to your Ultimate Team.

Showdown Dunn SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team and NJ/NY Gotham FC midfielder Crystal Dunn has received a healthy upgrade on her new Showdown item.

With the NWSL Challenge Cup final approaching, fans can pick between Crystal Dunn and Savannah McCaskill's SBCs, with the winning player earning a +2 upgrade to their already brilliant Showdown cards.

Crystal Dunn has been given an insane 87-rated Showdown card with some incredible stats including 89 pace, 84 shooting, 85 passing, 86 dribbling, 83 defending, and 83 physical, making her part of the 'Gullit Gang.'

click to enlarge + 2 Showdown Dunn

The midfielder has also been given the Relentless PlayStyle+ and the Intercept PlayStyle+, and has four-star skills moves, and a four-star weak foot.

Linking well with another Showdown player in Midge Purce, Crystal Dunn has plenty of chemistry link options within the NWSL, including the likes of TOTY Sophia Smith and Moments Alex Morgan, to name a few.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Showdown Crystal Dunn SBC.

Showdown Dunn SBC Solution

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Showdown Dunn SBC Solution

Once this SBC has been completed, you will have redeemed Showdown Crystal Dunn and be able to add the USWNT player to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC should set you back around 65k coins to complete.

Will you be choosing between Dunn or McCaskill?

