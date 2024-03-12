FC 24: Title Update 11 Predicted Release Date

Let's hope it's better than the last one!

EA has faced some enormous challenges since FC 24 launched back in September last year, with several gameplay issues leaving a passionate gaming community extremely unhappy.

There is, however, no denying that EA has and continues to put things right step by step, releasing ten Title Updates as they look to get the very best out of the game.

With that said, we've decided to take an early look at Title Update 11 by discussing predicted release dates, patch notes, and more!

Following the arrival of Title Update 10 on 5 March, Update number 11 is next in line to join FC 24's ever-growing list of enhancements.

Addressing issues in Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and other key areas of the game, EA has released a number of fixes so far in an effort to make it more enjoyable for all.

Changes have also been made to certain gameplay aspects to give it a more balanced and polished feel, but the work doesn't stop there as more issues are identified every day.

There is no set date for FC 24 Title Updates and they could drop at any time, although the last two were released in just under a month between each other, so we could see Title Update 11 arrive in late March or early April, but this is just our prediction based on previous releases.

Usually, EA will reveal the official Patch Notes for the upcoming Update, before releasing it into the game in the following days.

Again, there has been no confirmation regarding patch notes for Title Update 11 so far, but fans will be hoping the list is a lot longer than the one we saw for Title Update 10.

Just seven changes were listed within the previous patch notes whilst several bugs got overlooked, leaving many unimpressed.

Whilst we don't currently know what could be part of Title Update 11, one common inclusion is updates to ad boards, player models, trophies, crowd chants, kits, hair, sleeve sponsors and badges, boots, balls, star heads, stadium themes, VIP Areas, match scenes, and tifos, so some if not all could be updated further.

Another thing players are waiting for is the addition of Luton Town's stadium, Kenilworth Road. The ground was added to the FC 24 database months ago according to leakers, yet it is nowhere to be seen as the Premier League season enters the latter stages.

What changes would you like to see in Title Update 11? Let us know in the comments below!

