FC 24: How to complete Showdown Clark SBC - Costs & Solutions

08 Mar 2024 6:34 PM +00:00

The Showdown Series has begun and EA has dropped a Campaign Re-release into packs as well, with loads of content for fans to delve into over the coming week or so!

Liverpool and Manchester City face off this weekend in a Premier League clash with both sides fighting for the top spot, and EA has dropped a set of Showdown players for FC 24 fans to get involved too!

In this piece, we will be covering the cheapest solutions for the new Showdown Bobby Clark SBC, a youngster who has been given more playing time for Liverpool this season, so let's take a look at how you can add Clark to your Ultimate Team.

Showdown Clark SBC Cheapest Solutions

The Showdown Series is underway, and EA has just added two new Showdown players to FC 24 Ultimate Team with Manchester City's Manuel Akanji, and Liverpool's Bobby Clark both receiving new special cards in the game.

Both players face off in this Showdown and the winner of the match between Man City and Liverpool will decide which player gets a +2 OVR upgrade.

EA has given Bobby Clark a huge +42 OVR upgrade to his new Showdown card which is now an incredible 89-rated, with some insane stats including,87 pace, 87 shooting, 90 passing, 85 dribbling, 84 defending, and 85 physical, making him part of the 'Gullit Gang.'

click to enlarge + 6 Showdown Clark

The English midfielder has also been given the Pinged Pass and the Press Proven PlayStyle+ and has a four-star weak foot, and four-star skills moves.

This Showdown card looks incredible and will partner perfectly with Showdown Alexis Mac Allister, who got upgraded to an 89 OVR when Liverpool beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Showdown Bobby Clark SBC available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 England

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Liverpool

Requirements:

Liverpool Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Liverpool

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once you have completed this SBC you will be able to add Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark to your Ultimate Team, with the cost of this SBC around 420k coins.

Will you be choosing Clark or Akanji as your Showdown player?

