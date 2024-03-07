FC 24: How to complete Showdown Isak SBC - Costs & Solutions

Will you be backing the Swede?

09 Mar 2024 10:29 PM +00:00

Whilst we say goodbye to Fantasy FC, we also welcome the next Ultimate Team promo, with the Showdown Series now live in FC 24. The next up is Showdown Isak SBC.

As part of the Showdown Series promo, FC 24 players will have the choice of two Showdown players every day, with the winner of each one receiving a +2 OVR upgrade if their team wins in real life, so choosing wisely is key!

One of the first Showdown SBCs to drop includes Chelsea's Ben Chilwell and Newcastle's Alexander Isak, and we will be focusing on the latter in this article so you can add the Swedish forward to your Ultimate Team.

Showdown Isak SBC cheapest solutions

Two new Showdown cards have just dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell and Newcastle striker Alexander Isak receiving upgraded items in the online game mode.

Chelsea face Newcastle on 11 March in an intriguing Premier League clash, with the winner of the match being given an upgrade to their Showdown card, so think carefully about which SBC you choose to complete.

Newcastle came out 4-1 winners in the reverse fixture but lost 4-2 on Penalties when they travelled to Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup, so it really could go either way when both teams meet again in the coming days.

EA has given Isak an 88 OVR Showdown item with some great stats, including 93 Dribbling, 93 Ball Control, 93 Jumping, and 92 Finishing, and these could increase further if Newcastle beat Chelsea. Isak also has the Power Shot and Rapid PlayStyles+.

Now that you know what type of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Showdown Alexander Isak SBC.

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EasySBC 85-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players from: Premier League

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 86



Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EasySBC Premier League

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once you have completed this SBC, you will be able to add Showdown Isak to your Ultimate Team.

