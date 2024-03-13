FC 24: How to complete Showdown Wolf SBC - Costs & Solutions

A new Dortmund full-back!

13 Mar 2024 6:08 PM +00:00

The Showdown Series continues to drop SBC after SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and now EA has introduced two more for players to complete.

Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt are set to face each other in the coming days, and EA has added a player from each team as a Showdown SBC, with the winner of the fixture earning a +2 upgrade to their Showdown item.

Representing Dortmund is German right-back Marius Wolf, and we will be going through the cheapest solutions so you can add him to your Ultimate Team!

Showdown Wolf SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just released a brand-new pair of SBCs into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Marius Wolf and Ansgar Knauff receiving a Showdown card ahead of the Bundesliga clash between Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt on 17 March.

Both players are attainable via SBCs right now and will be available to complete in the days leading up to the match.

There hasn't been much to separate either side so far this season, so it's expected to be a tight contest, but with Dortmund at home, opting to complete the Marius Wolf SBC will no doubt be a popular choice for many.

Wolf has been given an 87-rated Showdown card with some great stats to match, including 90 pace, 76 shooting, 85 passing, 87 dribbling, 85 defending, and 83 physical, in addition to the Whipped Pass PlayStyle+

click to enlarge + 2 Showdown Wolf SBC

Now that you have familiarised yourself with the player and his stats, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Showdown Marius Wolf SBC.

Showdown Wolf SBC Solution

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Showdown Wolf SBC Solution

Once all of the required squads for this SBC are submitted, you will be able to add Showdown Marius Wolf to your Ultimate Team for around 55k coins.

Are you backing Wolf and Dortmund to come out on top? Let us know in the comments below!

