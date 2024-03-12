FC 24: How to complete Showdown Joao Felix SBC - Costs & Solutions

A huge clash in La Liga!

12 Mar 2024 6:16 PM +00:00

A new set of Showdown SBCs has just been released into FC 24 Ultimate Team with a top-of-the-table clash taking place in La Liga this weekend!

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid face one another on Sunday 17 March as both sides look to ramp up the pressure on Real Madrid who are slowly walking away with the league title.

In this piece, we will be covering the Showdown Joao Felix SBC, as he faces off against his old club, and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add the Portuguese forward to your Ultimate Team.

Showdown Joao Felix SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Joao Felix receiving a Showdown card as his side Barcelona faces Atletico Madrid in La Liga this weekend.

Joao Felix and Memphis Depay will be facing off in the latest Showdown, and the player from the winning team will be given a +2 boost to their Showdown items.

The Portuguese star has been given an 89 rating by EA on his new Showdown card, with some fantastic stats including 92 pace, 89 shooting, 88 passing, and 91 dribbling.

click to enlarge + 10 Showdown Joao Felix

Felix has also been given a PlayStyle+ upgrade and now possesses the Technical and Chip Shot PS+ on his Showdown card.

With the possibility of an upgrade on the cards, Joao Felix could be an even better player in the future, and we recommend picking wisely for this Showdown SBC.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Showdown Joao Felix SBC available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 FC Barcelona

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

La Liga

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 La Liga

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 Top Form

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 85-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 10 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

There we have it, once you have completed this SBC you will be able to add Showdown Joao Felix to your Ultimate Team at the cost of around 594k coins.

Will you be choosing Joao Felix or Memphis Depay? Let us know in the comments below.

